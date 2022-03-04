The Batman Director Matt Reeves Celebrates Last Day of Filming With BTS Photo

✖

Matt Reeves shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the last day of filming The Batman and fans are wondering what surprises are coming. It’s been a long road to wrapping filming on the highly-anticipated DC Comics movie. COVID-19 shutdowns and his lead Robert Pattinson catching the virus all led to this moment. On Reeves’s Twitter page, he posted the image of his clapboard and some personal items. January 2020 is when The Batman kicked off this production journey, and it was supposed to wrap during the same year, but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans. However, DC Comics and Warner Bros. shifted the release date of the film. Now, it is scheduled to hit theaters next year. DC FanDome last year gave the fans a taste of what they could expect from the former Twilight actor as Bruce Wayne. With things further along, it will be interesting to see when another trailer hits.

As fans soaked in that FanDome presentation, Reeves was very quick to tell fans that this isn’t an origin tale for Batman. Instead, it’s more of the hero in the early years. However, look for the director and his team to borrow elements from all across the comics to suit their story.

"It's not an origin tale, and you're meeting him in the early days," Reeves explained during the online event. "What's really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman and that in that Batman state, he's sort of in his best self, and I think for me, what was exciting was not doing that, not doing the origin, not doing what we've seen done so beautifully in other movies, but instead to meet him in the middle of this criminological experiment to see him in the becoming of Batman and to see him make mistakes as Batman, see him grow and fail and be heroic do all of the things that we associate with Batman but in a way that felt very human and very flawed."

Pattinson leads the charge as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming film which also includes Paul Dano as The Riddler; Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman; Colin Farrell as The Penguin; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon; Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

The Batman is currently slated for a March 4 2022 release in theaters. This means that it won’t be getting a simultaneous release on HBO Max like some other WB projects like Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman 1984.

What do you want to see most out of Reeves’ The Batman? Let us know down in the comments!