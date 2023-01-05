The Bear Stars Shoot Down Potential for Romance in Season 2

The stars of FX's The Bear are pushing the pause button on any potential romances that can spark between their characters in Season 2. Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri star as Carmen/Carmy and Sydney in The Bear, the surprise hit show based in a Chicago sandwich shop. The Bear is an intense pressure cooker of a show, and fans have gravitated toward its stars White and Edebiri. What's easy to notice is their chemistry on screen, which of course leads to speculation of whether Carmy and Sydney will become an official couple as the second season nears. However, both Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri both agree that romance isn't in the cards.

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri were the focus of a feature at Variety, where they discussed some of the behind-the-scenes making of The Bear, created by Chris Storer. The topic soon transitioned to how social media has been shipping Carmy and Sydney. "I know there are people who are very invested in that, and I understand and I appreciate it, but it was not that for me," Edebiri laughed while noting how she is surprised every time she sees the topic come up. "No! It was never discussed by anybody," White agreed.

Co-showrunner Joanna Calo added how "it never came up" to see their relationship move to the next level.

"We wanted to make something that was about friendship and a partnership," Storer said. "It really is so funny that that is one of the things that people took away — of all the heavy shit that's going on in the show! It was interesting because Ayo and Jeremy, since they are our friends and are such wonderful people, I think there is this charisma that comes off both of them."

He continued, "From the beginning, it was like, we should just show people being really good at their jobs and pushing each other. Selfishly, I hadn't seen a show without a romantic plot and was like, that could be kind of cool and interesting."

What Is FX's The Bear About?

FX's new original series The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.

In addition to White, this half-hour series stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas, with Edwin Lee Gibson and Matty Matheson in recurring roles.

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), who also serves as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo (BoJack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven) and Nate Matteson (Station Eleven, The Choe Show) of Super Frog and Josh Senior, with Tyson Bidner (Ramy) serving as producer and Matty Matheson as co-producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.