New Jennifer Lawrence Movie Adds Andor and The Bear Breakout Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Back in July, Sony Pictures announced a new comedy that's set to star Academy Award-winner, Jennifer Lawrence. No Hard Feelings is expected to be released next summer and will be an "R-rated comedy" from The Office and Good Boys director Gene Stupnitsky that was co-written by John Phillips (Dirty Grandpa). According to a new report from Deadline, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, Andor) has officially joined the cast of No Hard Feelings.

You can read the description of No Hard Feelings here: "The pic follows Lawrence as a ne'er-do-well who is hired by a rich couple to befriend their socially awkward kid. Disney+/Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman plays the kid; his parents are played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti, as Deadline first reported." Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence, and Justine Ciarrocchi are producing and John Phillips is executive producing. It is currently unclear who Moss-Bachrach is playing.

Who Does Ebon Moss-Bachrach Play in Star Wars?

Moss-Bachrach was most recently seen in the fourth episode of Andor as Arvel Skeen. The Girls alum recently had a chat with The Playlist and revealed how he got involved with Star Wars.

"It was f*cking Tony Gilroy, right? I mean, that is the man right there. That's even like way more than Star Wars, I was there for that dude. I mean, you've seen it, so you know, we were trying to make something more real, more serious. I mean, you probably know way more than me cause I haven't even seen the show or read the first three scripts. I think my character shows up in episode four?" Moss-Bachrach shared. He added, "Tony Gilroy. I mean, I don't know how much Tony is-I don't think he's like a huge 'Star Wars' guy, you know? He wants to make something more terrestrial. With character and story. I feel like a bit of a ham, sorry. I'm also not sure what I can say."

Moss-Bachrach continued, "I mean, let me try to put myself back there, dude. It was a while ago, and it was so crazy. It was so weird to- I mean, I was born in 1977. Those early Star Wars films are more complex, I think. And even though it's been a while, and you know, I'd like to think I've graduated beyond all this; I'm more sophisticated, I'm a more cynical dude, but my first day on set, there are people pointing to the sky, 'there's a moon there and, there are three planets there. There's our moon there.' And then I have like these lines to say, and, and I, "oh man, this is, this is a lot. This is kind of crazy." And I have to talk about [laughs, parsecs and things like that and something triggers something in my childhood, you know? It was a surprisingly profound and scary little moment there. I got a little like choked up. But I don't know what else I can say about our Star Wars."

Stay tuned for more updates on No Hard Feelings. In the meantime, Andor releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays.