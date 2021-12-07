Disney Cancelling “FX on Hulu” Brand

One of the first and most experimental elements of the Disney/Fox acquisition is officially no more. On Monday, it was announced (via Variety) that the FX on Hulu branding is officially dead on the streaming service. All titles that were previously under the banner, including previous “FX on Hulu” shows and existing FX content, will now just bear FX branding beginning this month. The change is reportedly to create more consistent branding across Disney’s worldwide streaming services, which include Hulu in America, Star Plus in Latin America, and Disney+ in additional territories.

“FX’s award-winning adult programming is vital to our services both domestically and internationally and we want to shine a brighter light on the brand within our excellent and rapidly growing portfolio of general entertainment programming for adult audiences,” Rebecca Campbell, Disney’s chairman, international and direct-to-consumer, said in announcing the change.

The FX on Hulu banner was first unveiled in the spring of 2020, as a way to offer both existing FX originals and upcoming shows to Hulu subscribers. Over the course of its nearly two-year one, the banner has birthed some hits, including Reservation Dogs, Devs, Mrs. America, and Y: The Last Man. As it stands, Reservation Dogs and American Horror Stories are the only FX on Hulu originals that have been renewed for subsequent seasons.

“I also want the show to continue on, and so does the cast and crew,” Y: The Last Man showrunner Eliza Clarke explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I feel incredibly passionate about this story, and I feel like it’s an important story or to be telling right now. And I was really sad about the cancellation, although the stuff that’s been reported about it, I think, is accurate. I don’t think FX would have wanted to make the decision as quickly as they had to. COVID pushed things in ways that put everybody in a really difficult position. There’s not really a bad guy in this scenario. It’s a really unfortunate set of circumstances, but I’m really hopeful that we’ll find a new home because I think the show only gets better from here.”

“It’s only more propulsive and exciting,” Clarke continued. “The first season is everybody at the very beginning, clinging to the version of themselves that they were before this event. By the end of the season, for better or for worse, they’ve come to terms with the fact that that world is never coming back. They’re going to have to transform. So that’s where we leave them at the end of the first season. Season two is off to the races. No longer are they just surviving. Now, they’re kind of learning what this new world is going to be, and they are who they’re going to be inside of it. I think that’s exciting. There’s a lot of adventure and twists and turns to come.”

