The Big Bang Theory Star Reveals If They're Involved in New HBO Max Series

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery revealed the launch date for "Max," the new streaming service that will see HBO Max merge with Discovery+. David Zaslav made the announcement during a press event which also included the reveal that the streaming site will be home to a new spin-off of the long-running sitcom, The Big Bang Theory. The original sitcom ran for 12 seasons on CBS and its spinoff prequel series, Young Sheldon, is currently in the midst of its sixth season. Not much is known about the new series aside from the fact that it is being created by Chuck Lorre and takes place in the same universe as the original sitcom. In fact, The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) recently told E! News that she doesn't know anything about the new show.

"If I am, I don't know it," Bialik said when asked if she's going to be in the new series. "I got the news like everybody else. We're all still pretty close, so there was a lot of texting going on. And I asked my agent. He was like, 'I don't know.' I guess no one knows at this point, but I can't wait to find out." When asked if she'd be willing to make a guest appearance on the mysterious new series, Bialik replied, "I'll do anything related to anything like that ... But yeah, we really have no idea. So I'm in the same boat as everyone else."

The Big Bang Theory has been streaming exclusively on HBO Max since a deal was struck between Lorre and Warners. "I couldn't wrap my head around the idea of going on without the whole ensemble – and the whole ensemble is why we succeeded," Lorre previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "In pulling it apart and re-approaching it as a fraction of what it was just never felt right to me. I've seen other shows try and fail to take a character out of their realm and carry on. And maybe Frasier is the only thing I could think of off the top of my head where it really did work, thanks to the lightning strike of David Hyde Pierce."

"Truthfully, the reason for a spinoff is economics, and that's not the reason to do a show," Lorre nack in 2019 when talking about Young Sheldon. "You should do a show because you have something you really love and you want to do it. Economics follow passion. If you start with economics ... well, shit, become a network executive."

