Jim Parsons Reacts to The Big Bang Theory Scene Being Cut From Reruns

Retcons -- that's "retroactive continuity," or when a storyteller basically goes back and says "that thing you saw never happened" -- are usually reserved for science fiction and comic book stories, where such ideas are fairly at home and can even be addressed in-story if they become an issue. Still, sometimes the concept of a retcon rears its head in strange and unexpected places, and one of those is the pilot episode for the long-running CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. And, according to series star Jim Parsons, it's possible that the pilot is actually better for the change.

In the pilot for The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon (Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) are seen attempting to donate to a sperm bank, presumably blessing the world with brilliant offspring. That scene, though, is missing from syndicated reruns of the series, presumably because it implies some level of sexual awareness or activity that Sheldon would later lack.

"At the time, the sperm bank scene didn't bother me. Looking back, it was out of place, but there was no way for the producers to know..." Parsons said in an interview for Jessica Radloff's oral history of the series. "Nobody knew who Sheldon was yet, so the live audience accepted it for what it was. But it is confusing information now, and I get why Chuck took it out of syndication because the episode is much stronger and more special without it."

Radloff's book has thrown The Big Bang Theory back into the pop culture spotlight with its long line of behind-the-scenes anecdotes and revelations...not that it has ever gone that far. The series centered on a group of friends, all of whom were hyper-intelligent but socially awkward, and how their existence is turned upside down when one of them falls in love with a beautiful woman who lives in their apartment building. The show hails from executive producer Chuck Lorre (Two and a Half Men, Mike and Molly) and ran from 2007 until 2019. Something that has helped keep it very present in the minds of the audience is its prequel, Young Sheldon, but even without that, the complete series has been available on streaming since the moment it ended. That means constantly finding new audiences who can watch it for free and on their own time.

