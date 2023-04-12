Warner Bros. Discovery Officially Reveals Launch Date for Max, New Streaming Service Combining HBO Max, Discovery+

After prolonged preempted discussion, the merger of HBO Max and DIscovery+ is here and its name is Max. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made the announcement during a press event on Wednesday. The event also confirmed that the new service will launch on May 23. The Max streaming service is intended to be a streaming service with a wide library capable of offering something to anyone looking for something to watch. It'll also be the home of Warner Bros. intellectual property including the DC Universe. HBO, which has been removed from the streaming service's name, will go back to being the brand of Warner Bros.' premium television offering

"Max is the one to watch," Zaslav said at the event. He took a moment to make note of Warner Bros. Studios turning 100 years old in 2023.

How Much Will Max Cost?

According to a previous report, Max will debut with the same pricing that HBO Max already has. That includes the $10 ad-supported tier.

Max is expected to cost $16 for no ads. A third tier costs $20 and offers better video quality and other additional features.

"We're excited about the fact that we're going to take all of the Discovery content and put it together with the HBO Max content in a much better platform," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in the company's most recent quarterly earnings call. "But the key to this company is, as a storytelling company, we have this diversity....We have the ability to pick from all of these different baskets to build really what may be most important for us, which is a successful and profitable streaming business. That HBO Max, whatever we call it on the launch, is a product that we take around the world and that has a real impact on how people consume content. We believe in it because we believe we have the best menu of content, the best portfolio, the best quality. And we're curating now in a way that's having an impact on America."

He added, "And so I think that is key to us in terms of building the long-term strength. But the other key is that we have the largest TV and motion picture library and we're the biggest producer of quality content in the world. And so selling that to drive free cash flow and to nourish the overall segment, so that we, as a media segment, can be successful is important."