Kaley Cuoco Reveals Last Supper With The Big Bang Theory Cast

Tonight marks the end of an era in the world of television, as The Big Bang Theory gears up to air its final episodes ever. Fans of the long-running sitcom are preparing to celebrate, and it looks like the show’s cast are as well.

Kaley Cuoco, who stars as Penny on the series, recently shared a photo of herself taking part in the “last supper” with Big Bang‘s cast and crew.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram 💫The last supper with my tv family ✨ A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) on May 14, 2019 at 6:58pm PDT

After twelve years and over 270 episodes, The Big Bang Theory‘s final season was announced last year to the dismay of fans.

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad,” Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper, shared in an interview earlier this year. “There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone.”

“I guess at a personal level, it feels like the right time in my life. I don’t know what’s next for me.” Parsons continued. “It’s not like there is something specific I am aiming for. I’m firmly in my middle age now. I don’t know how much longer I can wear [the T-shirts] without looking really long in the tooth. In a way, it’s exciting. What is this next chapter of life? What is this next chapter for all of us? It will be very, very sad when it does end, even knowing [I am] okay with it. People are okay when they graduate but there are frequently tears at graduation. It’s hard to say goodbye to people that you have worked with for so long.”

While there’s no telling exactly how the final batch of episodes will resolve, it sounds like fans will be pretty satisfied by what’s in store.

“I was laughing,” Cuoco added of the series nearing its end. “I was like, ‘How are we gonna shoot that last episode?’ I was hoping we were gonna pre-shoot a lot of it ’cause I think there are gonna be a lot of tears. It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we’re with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end. Everyone is still madly in love with each other. We’re all OK with the choice. We’ve just grown up together, so it’s our adult decision.”

Will you be tuning in to The Big Bang Theory‘s series finale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Big Bang Theory‘s series finale airs tonight at 8/7c on CBS.