The Big Bang Theory Stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik to Reunite for Young Sheldon Finale

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will appear in the Young Sheldon series finale, reprising their roles from The Big Bang Theory. The news comes just days after reports that Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan), Sheldon's brother, will get his own spinoff, along with his wife-to-be Mandy (Emily Osment). Parsons has served as an executive producer throughout Young Sheldon's run, and fans have long wondered whether the timeline of the prequel series would ever link up with the story of The Big Bang Theory. Bialik, of course, has been very busy for the last few years, serving as the host for special episodes of Jeopardy! as well as her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat.

According to TVLine, who first reported the Parsons and Bialik appearance, the pair will definitely appear onscreen -- but otherwise, there are no details available yet. Besides the Georgie and Mandy spinoff, creator Chuck Lorre is working on a third and as-yet-unrevealed spinoff set in the world of The Big Bang Theory. That show will head to Max.

Parsons has served as the series' narrator for its entire run. The characters of Sheldon and Amy have had a number of off-camera "reunions" during the course of Young Sheldon's run. In season four, they made a voice cameo, which confirmed that they had a son named Leonard. In season five, they had a short argument about the history of jealousy -- something that was thematically tied to the story of the episode, and which reminded fans that both Cooper spouses had won a Nobel Prize by the time their son graduated high school.

"As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start. We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy."

"Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience," said executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre. "We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we're excited to share this final season with you."