Everything Coming to Paramount+ in February 2024

February is almost here and Paramount+ is gearing up for a pretty big month of new additions. All throughout the month of February, Paramount+ has plans for movies and TV shows to make their way onto the streaming lineup. That includes popular titles from the past, as well as brand new hits. Paramount's flagship sci-fi series, Halo, is finally returning for its second season in February. The new installment of the his video game adaptation will premiere on the service on February 8th. Most of the popular network shows on CBS are finally returning to the air in the middle of the month. New shows like Tracker and Elsbeth are premiering, while fan-favorites like Young Sheldon, Fire Country, and NCIS are all coming back for fresh seasons. Episodes of those new shows will make their way to Paramount+ the morning after they air. You can check out the full list of Paramount+ February additions below!

February 1st A Bloody Lucky Day premiere

A down-on-his-luck taxi driver has an uncharacteristic streak of good fortune when he agrees to drive a mysterious man to a faraway city in exchange for an exorbitant fare. 12 Years a Slave

February 2nd Kokomo City

The lives of four Black trans sex workers confront the dichotomy between the Black community and themselves in this intimate documentary. Past Lives

In this Academy Award® nominated film, Nora and Hae Sung-two deeply connected childhood friends-are parted after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Decades later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront destiny, love and the choices that make a life. The Tiger's Apprentice

The life of Chinese-American teenager Tom Lee changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians. prevnext

It's music's biggest night! Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can livestream the GRAMMY Awards hosted by Trevor Noah and featuring powerful performances from Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Travis Scott and more. prevnext

February 6th #Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders premiere

In this docuseries, TikTok true-crime sleuths sift through clues, explore leads and try to unravel the brutal murders of four students at the University of Idaho. prevnext

With the galaxy on the brink of destruction, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. prevnext

There's no place like Stallone. Season 2 of the reality series follows Sly, Jennifer and their daughters as they leave Los Angeles. prevnext

February 27th As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial

This eye-opening documentary follows Bronx rap artist Kemba as he explores the growing weaponization of rap lyrics in America's criminal justice system and abroad. prevnext

