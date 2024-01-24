Everything Coming to Paramount+ in February 2024
Halo, Fire Country, and Young Sheldon are among the biggest Paramount+ additions in February.
February is almost here and Paramount+ is gearing up for a pretty big month of new additions. All throughout the month of February, Paramount+ has plans for movies and TV shows to make their way onto the streaming lineup. That includes popular titles from the past, as well as brand new hits.
Paramount's flagship sci-fi series, Halo, is finally returning for its second season in February. The new installment of the his video game adaptation will premiere on the service on February 8th.
Most of the popular network shows on CBS are finally returning to the air in the middle of the month. New shows like Tracker and Elsbeth are premiering, while fan-favorites like Young Sheldon, Fire Country, and NCIS are all coming back for fresh seasons. Episodes of those new shows will make their way to Paramount+ the morning after they air.
You can check out the full list of Paramount+ February additions below!
February 1st
A Bloody Lucky Day premiere
A down-on-his-luck taxi driver has an uncharacteristic streak of good fortune when he agrees to drive a mysterious man to a faraway city in exchange for an exorbitant fare.
12 Years a Slave
23 Walks
A River Runs Through It
A Thousand Words
A Walk on the Moon
Agent Revelation
Alfie (1966)
Alfie (2004)
All Styles
American Hangman
An Unfinished Life
Animal Kingdom
Another Kind of Wedding
Arrivederci, Baby!
Barefoot in the Park
Bangkok Dangerous
Beastly
Beautiful Girls
Benefit of the Doubt
Birthday Girl
Bounce
Bound
Boys and Girls
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Brown Girl Begins
Captive
Carolina
Case 39
Chicago
Chocolate City
Clue
Cold Brook
Cold in July
Colewell
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Daniel
Dead Water
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Pretty Things
Don't Look Now
Downeast
Drillbit Taylor
Echo in the Canyon
Ella Enchanted
Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie's Dead Aunt)
Enduring Love
Enough Said
Extraordinary Measures
Fade to Black
Fancy Pants
Foxfire
Freedom Writers
Freedom's Path
French Postcards
Fresh
Friedkin Uncut
Friends with Benefits
Fully Realized Humans
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
Game 6
G.I. Blues
Girls! Girls! Girls!
God's Pocket
Hamlet (2004)
Hands Up
Harlem Nights
Harold and Maude
Hell or High Water
Hellion
Home for the Holidays
Hoop Dreams
In & Out
It Started In Naples
International Falls
Interview With the Vampire
Italian for Beginners
Jersey Girl
Just a Kiss
KEVIN GARNETT: Anything Is Possible
Kinky Boots (2006)
Labor Day
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Like Water for Chocolate
Lincoln
Love Jones
Love Spreads
Love Story
Lucky Them
Magnolia
Maid in Manhattan
Malena
Margot at the Wedding
Mindhunters
Moonlight and Valentino
Morning Glory
Murder On The Orient Express (1974)
Muriel's Wedding
Night Falls On Manhattan
No Country for Old Men
No Strings Attached
Once Upon A Time In The West
Passion Play: Russell Westbrook
Perfect Sense
Phil
Premature
Project Ithaca
Red Tails
Rhapsody of Love
Risky Business
Roman Holiday
Romeo and Juliet
Run with the Hunted
Sabrina (1954)
Sahara
Savage
Save the Last Dance
Shaft (2000)
Shuttlecock: Director's Cut
Sidewalks of New York
Sirens
Slow Burn
Sound of Violence
Sunset Boulevard
Superpower
Superstar
Swingers
The Appearance
The Cider House Rules
The Fighting Temptations
The First Nudie Musical
The Get Together
The Good Girl
The Great Gatsby (1974)
The Harder They Come
The Help
The Honeymooners
The Iron Giant
The Ladies Man
The Ledge
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Long Shadow
The Love Guru
The Loved Ones
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Out-of-Towners (1970)
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Ramen Girl
The Romantics
The Secret Life of Bees
The Sunlit Night
The Weather Man
The Wrong Todd
Tigerland
Tone-Deaf
Trading Places
True Grit (1969)
Urban Cowboy
Vampire in Brooklyn
Virtuosity
Walkaway Joe
We Own the Night
We Were Soldiers
What Breaks the Ice
What Women Want
When a Stranger Calls
When We Were Kings
Wuthering Heights (2003)
Why Stop Now
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Wish You Were Here
Your Sister's Sister
Zodiac
February 2nd
Kokomo City
The lives of four Black trans sex workers confront the dichotomy between the Black community and themselves in this intimate documentary.
Past Lives
In this Academy Award® nominated film, Nora and Hae Sung-two deeply connected childhood friends-are parted after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Decades later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront destiny, love and the choices that make a life.
The Tiger's Apprentice
The life of Chinese-American teenager Tom Lee changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians.
February 4th
The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
It's music's biggest night! Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can livestream the GRAMMY Awards hosted by Trevor Noah and featuring powerful performances from Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Travis Scott and more.
February 6th
#Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders premiere
In this docuseries, TikTok true-crime sleuths sift through clues, explore leads and try to unravel the brutal murders of four students at the University of Idaho.
February 7th
Bar Rescue (Season 8)
Behind The Music (Season 2)
Danger Force (Season 2)
Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League (Season 1)
MTV Couples Retreat (Season 3)
Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City Season 1-3
The Love Experiment (Season 1)
February 8th
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials (2024)
Halo Season 2 premiere
With the galaxy on the brink of destruction, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant.
February 12th
Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 5)
NCIS (Season 21)
NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3)
The Neighborhood (Season 6)
February 14th
The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (Seasons 2-3)
February 16th
100 Days to Indy (Season 1)
Blue Bloods (Season 14)
Fire Country (Season 2)
S.W.A.T. (Season 7)
February 21st
Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2)
Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10)
The Family Stallone Season 2 premiere
There's no place like Stallone. Season 2 of the reality series follows Sly, Jennifer and their daughters as they leave Los Angeles.
February 27th
As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial
This eye-opening documentary follows Bronx rap artist Kemba as he explores the growing weaponization of rap lyrics in America's criminal justice system and abroad.
February 29th
Elsbeth (Season 1)prev