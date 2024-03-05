Young Sheldon Spinoff Georgie & Mandy Ordered by CBS

Young Sheldon may be coming to an end with its seventh season, but the universe of The Big Bang Theory isn’t stopping any time soon. There have been talks of CBS and Warner Bros. Television developing a spinoff to , which is itself a prequel to The Big Bang Theory. On Tuesday, the network made things official, announcing a TV series about Young Sheldon characters Georgie and Mandy.

The new series will be spinoff focused solely on the characters Georgie and Mandy from Young Sheldon, with Montana Jordan and Emily Osment reprising their roles. Georgie is Sheldon’s older brother and Mandy is his wife. The young couple has a baby in Young Sheldon, and the new series will explore their journey through parenthood.

The series is created by the producing team from The Big Bang Theory, which includes Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland. All three producers have worked on both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, so it makes sense that they’ll be continuing on with the Georgie and Mandy series. The trio will all serve as executive producers on the new series, alongside Warner Bros. Television.

“It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.”

“From the Big Bang Theory to Young Sheldon, the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us,” Lorre, Molaro and Holland said in a joint statement. “We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”

With Young Sheldon coming to an end, it seemed like the first time in a long time TV would be without a show from Chuck Lorre. The order of this new series keeps his legendary network run going into the future. At this time, it’s unclear if CBS is looking into any other Big Bang franchise projects.

