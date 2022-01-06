Boba Fett Lives in Fan-Made Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Credits Scene

Boba Fett escapes the Sarlacc pit in a fan-made Star Wars: Return of the Jedi post-credits scene using footage from The Book of Boba Fett. The spin-off’s series premiere, “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land,” returns to the sands of Tatooine to reveal how Fett survived the Sarlacc during the events of 1983’s Return of the Jedi. After a scuffle with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) sends the armored bounty hunter (played by Jeremy Bulloch) into the jaws of death in the Star Wars original trilogy, Fett (Temuera Morrison) bursts out of the Dune Sea in a flashback to five years before Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

In a Marvel Studios-style coda created by video editor Star Wars Story on YouTube, the fan-made credits scene ending Return of the Jedi confirms Fett’s fate with a tease the fan-favorite will return in The Book of Boba Fett. Lucasfilm similarly unveiled the spin-off series in a post-credits sequence ending The Mandalorian Season 2, where Fett kills Bib Fortuna (Matthew Wood) and assumes the throne of Jabba the Hutt with the assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

Creator George Lucas considered adding a shot showing Fett’s escape in the re-edited Special Edition of Return of the Jedi, retconning Fett’s apparent death and assuring fans of his survival decades before his eventual return in The Mandalorian.

“I’d contemplated putting in that extra shot in where he climbs out of the hole, but I figured that it doesn’t quite fit, in the end,” Lucas reveals on the 2004 DVD commentary.

“In the case of Boba Fett’s death, had I known he was gonna turn into such a popular character, I probably would’ve made it a little bit more exciting. Boba Fett was just another one of the minions, another one of the bounty hunters and bad guys,” the Star Wars creator said of Fett, whose backstory is told in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones. “He became such a favorite of everybody’s that, for having such a small part, he had a very large presence. And now that his history has been told in the first trilogy [the Star Wars prequels], it makes it even more of a misstep that we wouldn’t make more out of the event of his defeat because most people don’t believe he died anyway.”

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

