The Boys Announces Reunion To Reveal Season 2 Premiere Date

✖

Amazon Prime Video and The Boys series creator Eric Kripke have taken to Twitter to announce a cast reunion for the streaming series that will take place later this week. On Friday at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET the cast of the Prime Original will come together with host Patton Oswalt to talk about the new season, show clips from the new episodes, and reveal the official premiere date for the second season. Considering the timing of the event and the arrival of the first season last summer it seems likely that The Boys season 2 will arrive sometime in July. Check out the announcement below and look for the official reveals later this week.

The first trailer for The Boys season 2 was a sizzle reel of some pretty exciting stuff, including a resolution to the season one cliffhanger and a whole new chapter opening up. Homelander seems to be fully off the chain of sanity after Madelyn's murder; The Seven seem to be imploding from the inside out; The Boys now have big targets on their backs; and amidst all this, the agenda to put superheroes in the military is pressing forward.

Official episode titles for the second season were previously revealed as well, featuring a number of titles lifted directly from the pages of the Garth Ennis comic book series. It's worth noting that a lot of these titles draw from story arcs near the END of The Boys comic book series while otehrs encompass flashback stories from the series.

IT BEGINS, FUCKERS. Tune in to @TheBoysTV FRIDAY, 2pm ET, 11am PT for a reunion hosted by @pattonoswalt!! The cast talks Season 2 secrets! Show Season 2 clips! Say "cunt" a lot! AND ANNOUNCE THE SEASON 2 PREMIERE DATE! #TheBoys #TheBoysTV #SPNFamilyhttps://t.co/kfJYlm8wLF — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 24, 2020

It was reported earlier this year that the series has already been given a season three order by Amazon before the new batch of episodes have even premiered, which is in keeping with tradition since the same happened with the second season. Series showrunner Eric Kripke has promised an even more twisted tale in the new episodes, confirming that work on the second season has been concluded despite the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

The first season of The Boys is now streaming on Amazon. What are you hoping to see in the second season later this year? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.