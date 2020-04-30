The Boys Reportedly Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

✖

The second season of Amazon's The Boys hasn't yet debuted, but the popular series may have already been given a third season renewal. According to The Cinema Spot, The Boys has reportedly already been renewed for season three. If the report is true, it may not be a huge surprise for fans considering that The Boys got an early season two renewal last year at San Diego Comic-Con with that renewal coming ahead of the show's initial premiere.

In addition to the report regarding the third season, the episode titles for the upcoming second season of the series were also noted -- titles that also appeared on Writers Guild of America West site. Those titles, in no particular order, are "The Big Ride", "Proper Preparation and Planning", "Nothing Like It In The World", "Over The Hill With The Swords of A Thousand Men", "We Gotta Go Now", "The Bloody Doors Off", "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker", "What I Know".

Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic of the same name, the series took fans on a wild, bloody ride in its first season and showrunner Eric Kripke has promised an even more twisted tale in the second season. Work on that second season has continued despite the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, with Kripke revealing in late March that principal photography on The Boys had been wrapped and the series was in post-production, albeit remotely.

We currently don't know much about what the second season will entail, but it's likely that the series will pick up immediately following the massive cliffhanger at the end of the show's first season and it's also been confirmed that the second season will include the live-action debut of a new hero named Stormfront who will give Homelander a run for his money.

"Our version of Stormfront kind of evolves over the season," Kripke told ComingSoon.net. "We’re all news junkies, and we tend to pay attention to things that are happening out there in the world...And I am horrified and sad to report that there is a rise of white nationalism. And it’s taking a very different form than it took in the 40s. It takes a very social media savvy trying to attract young men and women form. And so, we got really interested in creating a character that could represent that for us. And so, as I would say, it’s not the version in the book, but I would say they have the same rotten soul."

The Boys Season Two has yet to set a release date. The first season of the hit show is now streaming on Amazon.

