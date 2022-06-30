The Boys: Vought Releases Statement After Starlight's Livestream Calling Out the Company

Vought International has issued a statement denying salacious allegations levied on the company by Starlight in the final moments of The Boys episode titled "Herogasm." The much-anticipated episode finally adapted the "Herogasm" storyline from the comics, along with the climactic showdown between Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) against Homelander (Antony Starr). However, not to be overlooked is a viral moment delivered from Starlight (Erin Moriarty), who livestreamed her confession of Soldier Boy and Homelander's evil deeds. Vought has responded to the accusations by firing Starlight and taking away her co-captain status on The Seven.

"A statement from Homelander and Vought regarding Starlight's recent Instagram Live," a tweet from the Vought International Twitter account reads. The statement reveals how Vought plans to fight the allegations from Starlight, calling her a "glory hound who became hysterical with rage after Homelander ended their relationship." Of course, the statement manages to overlook how Homelander and Starlight's "relationship" was entirely fake, with its intent to increase Homelander's public image after his ex-girlfriend, Stormfront, was revealed to be a Nazi.

A statement from Homelander and Vought regarding Starlight’s recent Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/JIyYVbybTp — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) June 29, 2022

"The recent accusations made by Annie January, codename Starlight, on a recent social media livestream in no way reflect Vought International as a whole," the statement begins. "Vought assures our shareholders that we will use the full power of the American Legal System to fight these spurious allegations. We can also confirm that January has been terminated, and her status as co-captain of The Seven rescinded, effective immediately."

The public statement has a real-world feel to it since it's something you can imagine a company releasing after one of its high-profile employees does something controversial. Starlight tells the world on Instagram Live that the only threats to society's safety come in the form of Soldier Boy and Homelander, who are held up as America's saviors. Since Starlight is considered America's sweetheart, she finally steps up to take responsibility, even with the negative fallout that can come from it.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke recently spoke of how Amazon only had one note regarding the "Herogasm" episode, and it involved letting viewers know every moment of the orgy was a superhero affair. "The one note we got from Amazon, which was a good note, was, 'In ever moment, we need to understand that this is a superhero orgy, and not just an orgy,'" Kripke told Variety. "We actually added afterwards a lot of new gags and visual effects. Like, I love that there's a floating Starlight vibrator that's just cruising around the party. That was not origially scripted or in there. We added that in VFX later. There's a lot of moments like that that are just kind of happening in the background."

