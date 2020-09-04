The Boys Showrunner Explains if Homelander Can Actually Be Killed

✖

Antony Starr's Homelander is a force to be reckoned with any time he's on-screen in The Boys. We've seen him come toe-to-toe with supes and mega-weapons alike, so the question has to be asked: Can Homelander die? According to The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, that's an ever-lasting discussion in the show's writer's room.

"“At the moment there aren’t many physical ones, but there’s so many psychological ones that that’s what we kind of lean to," Kripke told Collider in a recent sit-down. "Anthony has said many times, and I agree, that Homelander is the weakest character in the show. So we’ve never really gotten into the ‘How do you stop him physically?’ But there are a lot of ways to stop him psychologically.”

As evidenced in the opening moments of the show's second season, Homelander may not have many physical flaws — but that doesn't mean he's completely without any weakness.

“He finds his human vulnerability so hateful and he hates that part of him and he tries to subsume it, and yet it is part of who he is,” Kripke added. “And so he hates a part of him that he can’t ultimately control, and so that kind of leads to a snake’s nest of psychoses. At the moment, that is his current weakness.”

When Starr spoke with ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar last month, the actor explained why Aya Cash's Stormfront is the biggest threat his character has faced to date.

"What's really difficult is they're very equally matched, but she has the edge because I think she's smarter and she's more relevant and timely and has a sensibility that Homelander doesn't have and he doesn't know how to deal with it," Starr said. "She's a bit of a Rubik's Cube to show my age, she's a bit of a Rubik's Cube for him to fiddle around with and figure out, but inevitably he will figure her out and you know, there will be carnage."

The first three episodes of The Boys Season Two are now streaming on Amazon Prime. Beginning next week, the remaining five episodes will be released weekly on Friday.

