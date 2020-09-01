The Boys' Antony Starr Reveals Why Stormfront is a Threat to Homelander

✖

In a matter of days, the second season of The Boys will hit Prime Video, and with it comes another batch of episodes diving into the insane superhero epic. This time around, the show introduces a terrifying new supe to the masses in Stormfront, a character that has access to lightning-based powers. As evidenced in the marketing collateral released so far, the character — played by Aya Cash — will definitely serve as part of a competition to Antony Starr's Homelander.

In a chat with ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar, Starr confirms Stormfront will come crashing onto the scene, posing as a threat for Homelander's seat atop The Seven.

"Who knows who would win in a fist fight, but I think Homelander may have the edge," Starr jokes. "What's really difficult is they're very equally matched, but she has the edge because I think she's smarter and she's more relevant and timely and has a sensibility that Homelander doesn't have and he doesn't know how to deal with it."

The star adds, "She's a bit of a Rubik's Cube to show my age, she's a bit of a Rubik's Cube for him to fiddle around with and figure out, but inevitably he will figure her out and you know, there will be carnage."

In the comics, Stormfront is a male Nazi sympathizer. Though gender-swapped for the series, you'll have to tune in whether or not to find out about the second part.

In a separate interview, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke admitted he felt an immense pressure while writing season two, nervous about living up the acclaim received by the first season.

"You feel a real pressure to make it as good. By the same respect, you know, because I've done this job for a while, the first mistake that showrunners make is they try to make a season two bigger, and that's ultimately unsustainable. Because even if you can pull it off, you jump the shark by season three," the writer adds. "So I thought, I attack this season with like, 'Okay, let's not go bigger with, let's go deeper. Let's be more intense. Let's corner all of our characters. Let's put them all under the most pressure we possibly can.' And then let's see what comes out, and how they reveal new facets of who they are. And that you can keep doing season, after season, after season. So that was the goal."

The Boys Season Two hits Amazon on September 4th. The show's first season is now available for streaming now.

