The Boys Final Season Starts Filming, First Episode Teases a Supe’s Return

The final season of the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys officially starts production today and to mark the occasion series showrunner Eric Kripke posted the first page of the premiere episode on social media. As the script page reveals, The Boys season 5 premiere is titled: “Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite.” Executive producers Paul Grellong and Phil Sgriccia serve as writer and director, respectively, on the episode.

The premiere title does pose a significant question regarding which bombshell will take place, given that there is usually a plot twist in the first episode of seasons. The first is easily to be a tease at a character we met again at the end of Season 4 that’s known for his…size: Love Sausage (Derek Jones). The title name does come from Issue 14 of The Boys comics, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if it holds true. Love Sausage made his first appearance in Season 2 and came back for the infamous “Herogasm” episode in Season 3. Although, we could be playing a game of inches when it comes to a recently announced explosive character joining the supes.

The episode title could also hint at the introduction of Bombsight (Mason Dye), the third oldest supe in history. While he is confirmed to appear, his role in the series is still up in the air. Bombsight’s powers deal with higher frequencies and life longevity, which does tease at Homelander’s quest to never growing up. Speaking of Homelander, the title could also refer to what he might come across within the government facilities. We do know however that the character will be a series regular in the upcoming prequel spinoff series Vought Rising where he’ll appear opposite Soldier Boy (Jenson Ackles) and Stormfront (Aya Cash). Take a look at the script page for yourself below:

The Boys has confirmed that Season 5 will be the end of the series after releasing their latest season earlier this year. Kripke reiterated this news in the post, captioning the photo with: “One. Last. Ride.” The next season of The Boy has not confirmed a release date, but its spin-off series, Gen V is on track to premiere in mid-2025, having been delayed due to the unfortunate death of actor Chance Perdomo.

Season 5 of The Boys will see Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) continue his ultimate quest of revenge against Homelander (Antony Starr), and with this being the final season, a face-off between the two feels destined to happen. As fans may recall in the season 4 finale Billy has obtained a supe-killing virus and unleashed his new powers against Victoria Neuman, killing her in a surprise twist. Homelander also now has full control of the government under martial law and begins his plans to take revenge on Starlighters and The Boys themselves.

The Boys season 5 will see the return of Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Cameron Crovetti and Colby Minifie. Tony Award-winning actor Daveed Diggs will be making his debut in the series in an undisclosed role. Season 4 of The Boys also included the likes of Tilda Swinton and Will Ferrell who made surprise appearances in the episodes, so there’s no doubt that some talent are being hidden in the shadows. There is the possibility of characters from Gen V to make appearances, as Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) and Sam Riordan (Asa Germann) were seen at the end of The Boys season 4.

