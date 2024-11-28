The Boys Season 5 Confirms One Star Is Returning (Despite Rumored Exit)

Despite the cliffhanger in the season 4 finale of Prime Video’s The Boys, one actor has confirmed his unexpected return for the new season. Jessie T. Usher (A-Train) posted a cast photo on Instagram confirming that he would be back for the final batch of episodes. Season 4 saw A-Train helping The Boys fight against Homelander as a mole inside Vought, with one of the last episodes revealing that he’d cut out his tracking chip and left The Seven behind, leading to speculation that he may have exited the show.

A-Train’s potential absence was addressed on social media by The Boys’ in-universe Vought International account (in their own PR coded way). The post featured a picture of A-Train above the caption “BREAKING: A-Train Embarks On Top Secret Undercover Mission“. The account explained that he had been deployed overseas for an undisclosed “mission.” This post fueled the speculative fires that Usher’s character may not return, but in truth the show couldn’t end without him.

The Boys Season 4 eventually forced A-Train to fight against some of his cohorts in The Seven, protecting The Boys against The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) which confirmed to Homelander that he’d been the mole the entire time. A-Train even worked with Vought’s Ashley (Colby Minifie) to try and figure out a plan for both of them to escape. While Ashley chose to stay with the company and take Compound V to fight back, A-Train ran away with his family to escape the grasp of The Seven.

Drafted into The Seven after graduating Godolkin University, A-Train’s supe career was partially derailed by Compound V abuse and fame getting to his head. A-Train faced betrayal by The Seven, leading to becoming an insider for The Boys over the course of the series. A-Train’s return could set up a beacon of hope for Hughie and his collaborators after most of them were captured by Vought in the season 4 finale. The speedster’s return could set up something far worse though as Homelander will no doubt want revenge on him for feeding information to Butcher.

While Jessie T. Usher has confirmed his return as A-Train, there has been no official updates on Queen Maeve’s status in the final season. Having been dissuaded by the inner workings of Vought and Homelander, Maeve ran away with her girlfriend after she was considered dead by the public for taking down Solider Boy. Unlike Maeve, Solider Boy will be returning as a series regular next season.

Season 5 hasn’t released an official synopsis yet, but it will almost certainly with the repercussions of Homelander’s control not only of Vought but the United States government. We also saw Billy the Butcher riding away with the last remaining dose of the supe-killing virus and his newfound powers. Given that this is the final season, a deadly fight between Homelander and Butcher is bound to happen.

The Boys final season will also see the return of Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Jenson Ackles, Paul Reiser and Karl Urban. Newcomers to the cast include Stranger Thing‘s Mason Dye and Snowpiercer‘s Daveed Diggs.