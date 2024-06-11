The Boys Creator Says Gen V, More Spinoffs Will Continue After Main Series Ends

The Boys will end with Season 5, but that doesn't mean The Boys Universe will end with it. A new interview with The Boys creator and showrunner Eric Kripke delves into what this announcement of the series' ending means for the larger franchise universe that The Boys has built for itself.

When talking about the future of The Boys franchise, Kripke had the following to say in regards to the spinoff series Gen V (which is set for Season 2) and the more recently-announced spinoff series, The Boys: Mexico.

"I think they can and should continue. The Boys story is about Butcher and Homelander and these two planets crashing into each other and this particular story doesn't work without both of them. And you can only keep that going for so long," Kripke explained to Variety. "So what I would say is, this particular story is ending, the Butcher-Homelander is ending. But there can be other stories and other corners of the universe. And hopefully, it's vibrant and perverted enough to allow for those stories. So hopefully, Gen V continues, hopefully, a couple other things we have in development continue."

Kripke's statement is a timely and necessary answer to a major question hanging over The Boys franchise.

There's been growing discussion in the fandom about how long The Boys could keep going with the Butcher vs. Homelander conflict. For three seasons The Boys has purported to pit these two stone-cold killers against one another, only to find some contrived means of letting them both walk away in each season finale. That has made it harder and harder for each new season to generate renewed tension and excitement for that inevitable showdown – to the point that The Boys Season 4 now has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the series' entire run. It seems to suggest that the series is running out of tricks to keep the formula going; in fact, it's hard to see how Kripke and co. are going to pull Season 5 together, given the where things stand.

(SPOILERS) The Boys Season 3 ended with the reveal that the artificial superpowers drug Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) was taking had also given him a terminal health condition Butcher's now on a ticking clock; Homelander has a friend and possible rival in Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit); oh, and thanks to the events of Gen V, Neuman now has a virus that can wipe supes out. It really feels like one (or more) of those major characters has to die in The Boys Season 4 – so that run to plan, film, and release Final Season is feeling longer by the second.

The Boys Season 4 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, June 13th.