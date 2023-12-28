Gen V's Patrick Schwarzenegger "Available" to Be DCU's New Green Lantern

With the first season of Gen V now out of the way, Patrick Schwarzenegger is keeping his schedule open for his next project. If that project just so happens to be the DC Universe's new Green Lantern series, Schwarzenegger is all-in. Though he doesn't keep track of comic book movie rumors, the actor said in one recent interview he's available to play Hal Jordan should DC Studios executives want it to happen.

"I am not on those things, the theories and stuff. I am not caught up," Schwarzenegger said in a new chat with CBR. "I'm available."

Hal Jordan and John Stewart are said to be heading up Green Lanterns, which is set to debut on Max as part of the DCU's Chapter One. No casting—outside of Nathan Fillion's Superman: Legacy casting as Guy Gardner—has been revealed for the series, nor have any creatives been attached to the project.

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One are now streaming on Prime Video. The fourth season of The Boys will hit Prime Video next year.