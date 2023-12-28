Gen V Star Breaks Down Show's Wildest Scene

The Boys is nothing if not for pushing the boundaries of superhero cinema. The series if packed with one shocking moment after the next, so it's only fitting its first live-action spinoff had its own fair share of jaw-dropping moments. One particularly wild scene is early on in the show's run, when Emma (Lizze Broadway) shrinks down to a microscopic size and bear hugs her dates genitals. According to Broadway, it was the one day on set she had the most fun.

"Emma feels so small and is willing to do anything for another person to like her. We do that in a crazy kind of way. However, when I did see that penis, I was very excited to add physical comedy. It was the best day on set. Colin Penman created such an Alice in Wonderland for Emma to play in with the ear, the puppets, and the dick," Broadway said in a recent chat with CBR.

Fully aware of how absurd such a notion sounds, Broadway added, "God, my job is so weird with the things coming out of my mouth. I'm like, 'Emma swung on a dick.' It's such a weird job, but it was probably the best day on set for me. It was exciting for me to tell that story. And when am I going to swing on a dick again? Never."

What is The Boys: Gen V about?

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One are now streaming on Prime Video. The fourth season of The Boys will hit Prime Video next year.