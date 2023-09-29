The Boys: Gen V Episode 3 Recap With Spoilers - "#ThinkBrink"

After the second episode of The Boys: Gen V pulled back a bit on the action, the third episode ramped things up once again. The show returns to form with some of the property's iconic scenes that take the form of bloodbaths, and there are plenty of deaths to be had.

Full spoilers up ahead for The Boys: Gen V Episode 3, "#ThinkBrink." Proceed with caution if you've yet to catch yourself up with the Prime Video hit!

The episode opens at Sage Grove Center, a flashback that shows Golden Boy and Cate visiting. They pass a room and a giant—ahem—hits the window. It's Love Sausage!

The two hurry down the hall and we see why they're there: Golden Boy's brother Sam is having a breakdown. He has super strength and is punching the walls of his cell. Luke talks Sam down only for a guard to shoot Sam with a tranquilizer. He responds by uppercutting the guard so hard, his hand goes through the guard's mouth. Cate puts him to sleep…

…and she wakes up from a nightmare back in her dorm room. She and Andre talk about the scene they just witnessed at the entrance to The Woods. Andre lets her know he found out about Sam, and she's ecstatic that he's still alive. Cate wants to lay low, but Andre wants to go in guns blazing. After Cate threatens to use her powers on Andre, the latter convinces her not to. They start making out.

Title card.

Marie gets back to her dorm and hears Emma's voice. She looks around the room and finds out Emma has made herself purge so much, she's been reduced to the size of an ant. After Emma grows back to normal size, Marie convinces Emma to talk to her about the Catch-22 of her powers, but their talk ends in an argument.

The next morning, Marie is eating breakfast at Indira's house, where the later quickly informs her guest that she had a daughter—even though she doesn't reveal any additional details. Indira invites Marie to join her at the fundraiser Godolkin University is hosting in memory of Brinkerhoff.

In a media training class at the School of Crimefighting, a teacher is hosting a lecture on the power of Marie's interview. Polarity is watching the lecture from afar and gets angry at his son. The two quickly argue before father informs son he's also forced to go to the fundraiser.

Justine stops Emma on the quad and tries to apologize, only for Emma to notice Justine has someone filming their interaction. To her dismay, Emma's mother arrives and the two grab lunch. We find out Emma's mom used to work for the Vought Shopping Network and was fired after splitting from Emma's dad.

Marie walks by and Emma avoids introducing the two to each other. She notices Cate at a nearby table and tries to start a conversation, but Cate gets mad about Marie's interview.

We go back in time again to three years in the past after Sam's staged suicide. Luke blames himself for his brother's passing and begs Cate to use her powers on him in hopes of being forced to feel better. She refuses, telling him it's something she feels he needs to go through.

Jordan is having sex in their dorm when their parents interrupt by knocking on the door. They've arrived at the school for the fundraiser.

At the fundraiser, Indira introduces Marie to the school's biggest donors and she starts to get cards from managers in attendance. Jordan walks by and glares, causing Indira to warn Marie of a target on her back.

Emma's mother introduces her to Courtney, the producer behind Marie's interview with Hailey Williams. Courtney pitches a new reality show to Emma that would rebrand her from Little Cricket into an angsty teen having problems making her way through God U. Courtney wants her eating disorder to be a focus of the show as a pivot from Vought's traditionally glossy fare. Emma leaves their huddle to avoid the conversation.

Jordan tries to convince one of the trustees to vote to increase their rankings, but the trustee reminds them that Brinkerhoff is dead and they have no real support from the board.

Marie runs into Emma in the bathroom, and the two compliment each other on their dresses. Marie apologizes to her once again and asks to be friends and Emma quickly hugs her.

Emma goes back out to her mother and Courtney and tries to pitch her own notes on the idea of the reality show. Emma compares herself to Queen Maeve, a notion her mother doesn't agree with. Her mom wants her to go with Courtney's ideas no matter what the cost and Emma reveals it was her mom her not only taught her, by also forced her to throw up in order to use her powers. She leaves the huddle again but not before telling her mother to "f—k off."

Andre notices Emma walking by and goes to chase her before he's stopped by Cate, who wants to talk about them having sex. Andre says they should talk about it later and goes outside to speak with Emma. Andre introduces himself and says he saw the video about Emma, and tells her he doesn't like Justine.

Back inside the fundraiser, Jordan's dad keeps misgendering them and we find out he's trying to come up with something that'd make Jordan a boy forever. Jordan tries convincing him they've always be the same person, but leaves crying.

Outside, Andre shows Emma the clip of Sam in The Woods. He asks Emma for her help and she's more than ecstatic to help out. The two go to the door to The Woods and a small Emma crawls through a crack in the door, officially infiltrating the facility. Emma sneaks into Sam's room on a dinner plate, but she's quickly trapped in a cup.

Indira begins speaking to the crowd at the fundraiser. She applauds Marie as the new face of light in the darkness the university is currently undergoing. They play an In Memoriam video of Brink, featuring cameos from a handful of characters. The Deep shares a tear-filled message and he's followed by a record message from Polarity.

Andre tries to leave his dad again and admits what he's doing, only for his dad to pull Andre close and warn him not to say another word. Andre realizes his father's known about The Woods al along.

Back in Sam's cell, he quizzes Emma to determine whether she's real or one of his schizophrenic manifestations. After Emma passes the quiz, she tells Sam she's there to do recon work in hopes of breaking him out. Sam doesn't want to break out, explaining that his new meds are working and he doesn't mind being there. As a last resort, Emma blurts out that she was sent by his brother, a notion that causes Sam to change his mind. He reveals he knows the security codes to all of the doors.

Indira gets increasingly candid at the fundraiser, telling Marie she cares about nothing more than making money for the school and using Marie's likeness to help raise money from donors. Disgusted, Marie tries to storm out but is stopped by Jordan and Cate.

Not wanting to fight with them after some prodding from Jordan, Marie tearfully explains her story to the duo, admitting to killing both her parents. Cate reveals that she found out she had powers after telling her annoying brother to go away and never come back. Jordan cuts the tension but joking about killing their grandpa with their powers.

Emma and Sam are having a good time talking and hitting it off when alarms start going off. It's revealed the workers at The Woods know Emma's somewhere in the facility. She hides by a stack of Sam's comic books but witnesses a guard continually shock her new friend. She leaps from the shelf and climbs into the guard's ear, crossing through his brain and killing him. As the guard lays on the ground dead, two more come in with the guns drawn, causing Emma to look up at them and say "F—k."

Roll credits.

The first three episodes of The Boys: Gen V are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes of the series will be released on the service every Friday.