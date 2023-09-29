The Boys: Gen V Episode 2 Recap With Spoilers - "First Day"

After a premiere that introduces viewers to an entirely new ensemble, The Boys: Gen V continues to push its narrative forward with its sophomore outing. Though the episode is more toned down than its predecessor, it pushes character work to the forefront as it focuses on Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and Emma (Lizze Broadway).

Full spoilers up ahead for The Boys: Gen V Episode 2, "First Day." Proceed with caution if you've yet to catch yourself up with the Prime Video hit!

Crime scene cleaners are busy cleaning scene of Golden Boy's self-implosion as Marie, Jordan, and Andre sit nearby. A crowd has gathered afar but police and security are holding them back from the scene.

Ashley Barrett is at Vought HQ concerned over the millions of dollars worth of Golden Boy merch that's sitting in a warehouse. On a conference call with Indira Shetty, the dean of Godolkin University, and the rest of the college's trustees, they brainstorm ideas on how to address the fallout from the Golden Boy incident. Ashley talks to Indira in secret and asks if The Woods had anything to do with Golden Boy's suicide. Indira reassures her boss she'll take care of everything and make sure news of The Woods doesn't leak.

Marie gets back to her dorm room and blames herself for Golden Boy's suicide. Instead of drinking or doing drugs with Emma, who only wants to help her roommate, Marie opts to go to bed instead.

The next day on campus, Marie is walking to class when she's continually stopped by students asking to get pictures with her. One of the students informs Marie she's the first freshmen ranked in Godolkin's Top 10 supes list. Andre gets a notification he's been promoted to #1 while Jordan gets upset they've been bumped down to #5.

People have started gathering at a memorial for both Golden Boy and Brinkerhoff. There, we see Jordan pay their respects and it's teased they have a deep connection with the professor. Cate arrives and tries to console them, but Jordan storms off. Cate then overhears a nearby student making fun of her and takes control of his mind, making him go to a sporting goods store and buy a bat to hit himself in his genitalia every hour.

Marie is gifted a phone by a Vought representative at the school, and he quickly rushes her off to her first promotional stunt. At the event, Andre is taking pictures and we're introduced to his father, the superhero known as Polarity. In the ensuing conversation, Polarity reveals he raised Andre as a single father and the two discuss the passing of Golden Boy.

The Vought rep reveals Marie is being interviewed by Hailey Miller, one of the world's most preeminent journalists. She and Andre take a break and leave the event to talk about Luke's passing. Marie reveals he mentioned The Woods before he died while Andre says Golden Boy mentioned his father Polarity before killing himself. Marie says she wants nothing to do with any investigations into Golden Boy's passing.

PJ Byrne's Adam Bourke returns, and it's revealed he's been relegated to being a professor at the school after exposing himself to actor Minka Kelly. Emma's taking his class and approaches Liam after about their hookup, but he avoids a conversation. Instead, his friend Justine tries to strike up a friendship.

Indira has taken over Brinkerhoff's role overseeing the School of Crimefighting, and Marie gets a notification she's able to sit in on junior-level classes at the school, despite only being a freshman. After class, Jordan confronts her about trying to take credit for stopping Golden Boy. After a quick argument, Jordan reveals they feel like nobody without Brink or Golden Boy and tries to convince Marie to reveal the truth about Golden Boy in her interview with Miller.

Justine and Emma agree to partner on a project for Bourke's class. In the dorm room, the two get high and Emma opens up about having to purge in order to get small. Justine inspires her to be who she wants to be.

Indira brings Marie to her office and the two talk about the latter's past. Marie admits that she's trying to become a superhero to find her sister, who was adopted. She figures if she becomes a superhero and earns enough money, she'll be able to find her sister and become a family again. Once Marie leaves, Indira goes to an underground facility and we see the familiar tree wallpaper once again. The workers at "The Woods" are nervous that Brinkerhoff as died, and Indira reassures them everything will be alright.

Andre and Cate arrived at Golden Boy's dorm room to find it completely cleared out and cleaned with bleach.

Emma's walking across campus and students start making fun of her for purging. She finds out that Justine revealed her secret in a new video on her YouTube account. A distraught Emma goes to Justine's dorm, where she plays it off as no big deal.

Later that night, Andre and Cate are walking across the quad and Andre notices a burnt out light bulb near his dad's statute. He then remembers Luke's dying suggestion of his dad "having it," whatever "it" may be. Andre retrieves a phone out of his dad's statue and on the phone, Golden Boy shared a video telling them about his brother being held captive in a facility beneath the school called The Woods. He warns them that Brinkerhoff was in charge of the facility.

Marie is prepping for her interview with Hailey when she gets frustrated the script says nothing about Jordan's presence at the Golden Boy fight. Andre is walking to the interview with he notices Golden Boy's brain matter lodged in a crack on the sidewalk. He decides to skip the interview to try using Brinkerhoff's computers to find out any information about The Woods. Andre finds security camera footage of the student they thought was tweaking on meth in the first episode, and it's revealed the student is actually Golden Boy's younger brother Sam. Security busts in but Andre manages to hide out from them under Brinkerhoff's desk.

Hailey takes the stage and lets it slip that she contacted Marie's sister Annabeth for a comment for the interview. She says that Annabeth wanted nothing to do with Marie, and the two begin the interview. After thinking about it, Marie decides to go ahead with the scripted interview instead of revealing the truth about how Jordan was the one that fought Golden Boy.

After the interview, Marie returns to her dorm room but Emma's nowhere to be found. She starts crying over a family photo when she looks at her sister. We see Emma throwing up in the bathroom again, interlaced with footage of Marie cutting her hand.

Marie goes back to Indira's office to confront her about Hailey contacting her sister. Indira plays dumb and hugs Marie instead.

Andre follows the security guards from Brinkerhoff's office and finds the entryway to The Woods. They're stopped by a custodian, but the guards slit the janitor's throat. After jumping at the sight, two security guards are alerted by Andre's presence. He's about to get captured or killed, but Cate arrives and uses her mind control powers to distract them. She then collapses in the stairwell and seizes due to over-exertion.

The first three episodes of The Boys: Gen V are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes of the series will be released on the service every Friday.