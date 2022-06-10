The Boys Could Get Even More Spinoffs at Amazon Prime Video

✖





The Boys could end up getting even more spinoffs from Amazon Prime Video. The fourth season of the superhero satire show was just announced today. However, that could just be one of the many pieces of content released around the franchise. Vernon Sanders, the head of global television at Amazon Studios spoke to Deadline about spinoffs. The executive mentioned that a live-action spinoff is scheduled to debut next year. Also, fans already got The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which was well-received. Now, Amazon is thinking bigger and better things for one of the flagship series on their streaming platform. There will be more Diabolical and possibly other live-action content there for the making. After Season 3 of The Boys was enjoyed so thoroughly, it's not like the franchise is slowing down. Check out what the executive had to say about all of this right here.

"There is absolutely the possibility," Sanders hinted. "We were excited when we launched. We thought there was a two-fold opportunity with Diabolical. One was to get The Boys fans excited about and get it out early. But we also wanted to see if there was another bite of the apple once the mothership show returned, and we are seeing real engagement and growth of the show there. We've definitely had conversations with the producers about what the next installment would look like."

"We are thrilled, the dailies look great, we are excited about the cast that we have," he continued. "It absolutely has The Boys, it's part of the show, but I think the other thing we are excited about, it's different in its own way. It's definitely been a long road. I have to admit, when Eric Kripke came to talk to us about the spinoff, we were so excited about the potential of it, we told him we wanted it two years earlier than he said he could get it done. Eric has been great and brought great showrunners as well."

"There's ideas beyond the shows that we have. We want to pace ourselves," Sanders added. "The launch of the show this season so far has really blown us away, and I wouldn't be surprised if you heard about more but for the time being, we are focused on this next show and making sure that it lives up to everything it needs to be, and so far, we are on track."

The Boys is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Would you like to see more The Boys spinoffs? Did you catch Diabolical yet? Let us know down in the comments!