The Boys Roasts Donald Trump's Digital Trading Cards With Homelander Spoof

Former president Donald Trump befuddled many today after teasing a "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT" on his social media account, which turned out to be a collection of digital collectible trading cards featuring his image in...unique scenarios. Central to his announcement was a trading card of Trump in a Superman-like outfit, with a "T" symbol on his chest, and an American flag cape. Naturally that specific accessory set off some alarm bells at The Boys HQ since it evokes the same imagery as the show's primary antagonist, and major staple of Trump-centric satire, Homelander. As one might expect, they had a field day with it.

It all began with series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke who immediately noticed the similarities in the former President's image and the Homelander's look. "This is a funnier pay off than I could write btw," the Supernatural creator tweeted. "And he's got the flag cape!!" Just a few hours later the official Vought International account, an "in universe" account that tweets promotional materials for the show at times, added their own parody of Trump's announcement, writing: "Huge announcement: Official Homelander digital collectible cards have arrived! Celebrate our greatest hero's life and crimefighting career by owning an authentic and non-fungible JPEG of him. Buy now for 777 VoughtCoin while you still can!"

And it didn't even end there as the cast for the show then got in on the fun. Antony Starr, who plays Homelander in the series, took to Instagram, writing: "How come I wasn't alerted to the new character in season four? 😂😂❤️❤️👍🏼🦃💥💥" Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher in the show, replied too, adding: "If I were you I'd talk to wardrobe about his cape , it can't be the SAME as yours !!"

Ever since it premiered The Boys has not shied away from directly making fun of or doing a parody of former President Trump and his antics. In previous interview with ComicBook.com, Starr confirmed that the businessman turned political figure was an influence directly, adding:

"It's kind of difficult to model (Homelander) on anyone, because I know Eric also loves the idea of him, and he's based a lot of how he's written the character on Trump. But the irony of that is if you did make him strictly like Donald Trump then it's sort of a bit thin. It's kind of two dimensional. So I always take that with a pinch of salt and then try to add a little more depth to the character, to be honest, because he needs to be his own entity. He can't just be a sort of attempt of a copy of someone else. It's got to be a real guy with real issues."

The Boys is currently filming season four, which is expected to arrive in 2023. A spinoff series titled Gen V is scheduled to arrive in the first part of the new year.