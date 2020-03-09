The Boys Season 2: First Look at Aya Cash as Stormfront

Amazon Studios has revealed the first look at Aya Cash as Stormfront in the second season of The Boys. Ahead of the upcoming sneak peek at the new season, Amazon released two photos (via Entertainment Weekly) offering a look at Cash in costume. Stormfront’s name reflects her superpower, the ability to manipulate the weather. It also says something about her personality and the role she plays in the second season fo The Boys.”I think Stormfront is like a nuclear bomb that goes off in the Seven,” Cash says. “Maybe nuclear bomb isn’t the right word. We’re in Chernobyl. There you go. It’s a Chernobyl thing. I think she’s here to blow up Vought. She’s here to try to get Vought back to the original idea behind creating superheroes… And she can be quite the feminist. There’s a lot of, I wouldn’t say misdirect, but she also is a very empowered woman.”

The television version of Stormfront is gender-swapped. In the original comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Stormfront is male super inspired by Marvel’s Thor and DC’s Shazam, but with ingrained Nazi politics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She’s also the first character in the show powerful enough to hold her own against Homelander. “[He’s] used to everyone being scared of him. She matches him,” Cash says. “That’s not to say she doesn’t understand his power and tiptoe around it sometimes, but she’s also willing to challenge him. Ultimately, I think the dynamic between the two is terrifying and will change who Homelander is.”

She continues by saying “you start off this season thinking she’s one thing and then discover she’s another. There are quite a few times where you’ll identify with her as an audience member or agree with what she says. I think [those] are the most dangerous people.”

The sneak peek at the second season of The Boys will take place at PaleyFest on March 15th. ComicBook.com spoke to series star Jack Quaid about what fans should expect.

“Oh man, no one is ready for season two,” Quaid said. “It’s just absolutely bonkers. I’ll just put it this way, the scale is a lot bigger. I think we’ve topped season one, in terms of insane moments that make you say ‘What the hell?’ I’ve done things this season that are definite firsts for me in my career, and I probably won’t do them again since. Definitely a moment… I can’t give it away, but when you see it, you’ll know what I’m talking about.”