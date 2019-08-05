The Boys Showrunner Teases Several Major Characters from the Comics Appearing in Season 2

Just a couple of weeks after its launch, Amazon’s TV adaptation of The Boys has become something of an Internet phenomenon. The parallels between its treatment of superheroes and our current celebrity culture have drawn in a ton of fans from around the country, so it’s no surprise that Amazon has already renewed the series for Season 2. Fans of the original Dynamite comic book should be excited, because it sounds like even more characters from the comics are going to be making an appearance in Season 2.

During an interview with EW after the release of the first season, The Boys TV creator and showrunner Eric Kripke opened up about what’s to come, teasing the introduction of some other popular characters. Of course, this includes Billy Butcher’s beloved dog, Terror.

“We felt, as the writers, the fans need him,” Kripke said of Terror’s arrival. “We had to bite the bullet and have one f—ing pain-in-the-ass episode to shoot with the dog, and then at the end the dog will return to the safe and comfortable place it’s been. But it does come out of retirement for one more mission with Butcher, and so we can at least put Butcher with Terror for one big episode.”

It looks like there will also be a slight appearance from the character Jack From Jupiter, just not how you might think.

“We’re aiming to have a sort of cameo from him in a Jack From Jupiter porno in Season 2,” Kripke teased, “but we’ll see if that comes together.”

Season 2 of The Boys will also introduce the hero Stormfront, which will be a gender-swapped version of the character from the comics, played on the show by You’re the Worst star Aya Cash. The character is teased as a mashup of Thor and Shazam, but Kripke wasn’t ready to share any details about her role on the series just yet.

“I’m not ready to answer that question,” he said.

The first season of The Boys is now streaming on Amazon Prime.