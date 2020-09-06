The Boys Season 2 Shocks Everyone With a Major Death

✖

If you've watched through the first season of The Boys, you'll know the series isn't afraid to kill off characters with even the slightest bit of importance — whether they seem to be a lead character or not. That's a theme that carries over into the show's second season and it wastes no time at all offing a character many have thought to carry a pretty major role in the show up until now.

Major spoilers up ahead for The Boys Season Two. Proceed with caution should you not want spoiled — seriously.

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and The Boys used assistance from the CIA on more than one occasion in the show's first season, due to the groups relationships with Grace Mallory (Laila Robins) and deputy CIA director Susan Raynor (Jennifer Esposito). That's why the group decides to approach the CIA after super-powered terrorists begin to pop up on American soil.

Though Butcher himself isn't involved with the group for the second season's first episode, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Frenchie (Tomer Capon) still reach out to Raynor to provide her with intelligence. At the meet-up, Raynor's nose begins to bleed and seconds later, her head explodes all over the group before she's able to relay the super-terrorist information with other members of the CIA.

Now that powered terrorists — which Homelander (Antony Starr) orders Vought to call supervillains — are stateside, The Boys must do whatever they can to stop the threat. Coincidentally enough, the threat they had been tracking is Kenji Miyashiro — Kimiko's younger brother who has telekinetic abilities. Fortunately enough for the group, MM is able to reach out to Butcher and draw him back to the team in Raynor's absence.

With only three episodes relessed, The Boys Season Two currently has a near-perfect 97-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The site says the Amazon Prime hit "comes out swinging in a superb second season that digs deeper into its complicated characters and ups the action ante without pulling any of its socially critical punches."

The first three episodes of The Boys Season Two are now streaming on Amazon Prime. New episodes are due out every Friday.

Who else do you think will kick the bucket throughout the remainder of the season? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!