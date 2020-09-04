The Boys Season Two Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes With Near-Perfect Score

✖

Amazon surprised the masses Thursday night by releasing the three episodes of The Boys Season Two early. Now, not even 24 hours later, the season has been Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes. Better yet, the second season of the superhero show almost has a near-perfect rating on the site, settling in right around 97-percent as of this writing. Out of the 58 reviews counted so far, only two of them are negative.

To receive the coveted designation, television shows must maintain a 75-percent Fresh rating with at least 20 reviews counted, including at least five reviews from the sites "Top Critics." As the site continues to count a rating for the life of a show, a property can maintain Certified Fresh status so long as it stays above 70-percent Fresh.

In comparison, the first season of the Amazon show was Certified Fresh at 84-percent, giving the entire project a 90-percent average — real solid for any show in the golden age of streaming.

Earlier this summer, series showrunner Eric Kripke admitted to ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar a sense of stress when developing the second season, hoping it would live up to the hype the first season helped to create.

"You feel a real pressure to make it as good. By the same respect, you know, because I've done this job for a while, the first mistake that showrunners make is they try to make a season two bigger, and that's ultimately unsustainable," Kripke said. "Because even if you can pull it off, you jump the shark by season three.

He added, "So I thought, I attack this season with like, 'Okay, let's not go bigger with, let's go deeper. Let's be more intense. Let's corner all of our characters. Let's put them all under the most pressure we possibly can.' And then let's see what comes out, and how they reveal new facets of who they are. And that you can keep doing season, after season, after season. So that was the goal."

The first three episodes of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

What are your initial thoughts on season two? Let us know in the comments section!