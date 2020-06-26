The Boys Reveals Newest Member of The Seven In Season 2 Video

✖

Amazon's The Boys season 2 has just introduced the newest member of its Avengers-style team The Seven: Stormfront. We get to meet The Boys newest "Supe" via an in-show social media LIVE post from Stormfront herself (actress Aya Cash), in which she is being introduced to Homelander (Antony Starr) and Queen Maeve (Dominic McElligott), during a PR event the two leaders of The Seven are filming. Needless to say, the scene takes the kind of turn that most character interactions in The Boys do: Stormfront breaks the news to Maeve and Homelander that they have a new teammate, and the pair are clearly less than amused:

In The Boys comic series, Stormfront is a twisted riff on Marvel's Thor / Captain America and DC's Shazam. He was the first super ever, created by the Nazis, and later smuggled into the US and reinvented as a public hero with a backstory of being a reincarnated Viking. Stormfront led his own team of supers, while also pushing a Neo-Nazi agenda. He's as powerful as Homelander, with electricity, flight, strength, and weather manipulation abilities.

Clearly, The Boys Amazon series is going a different route. Aya Cash's Stormfront is from Portland (and apparently proud of it) and clearly doesn't look like an Aryan Viking type. However, it's been teased that this new version of Stormfront will indeed have her own agenda - and will have no problem going up against Homelander to advance it:

“She’s the grenade that gets thrown into Homelander’s world and the world of the Seven,” Antony Starr told EW during production on The Boys season 2. "She really causes me so many problems."

Aya Cash agreed with that analogy, telling EW:

“I think Stormfront is like a nuclear bomb that goes off in the Seven. Maybe nuclear bomb isn’t the right word. We’re in Chernobyl. There you go. It’s a Chernobyl thing... I think she’s here to blow up Vought. She’s here to try to get Vought back to the original idea behind creating superheroes... And she can be quite the feminist. There’s a lot of, I wouldn’t say misdirect, but she also is a very empowered woman."

However, Cash also warned that Stormfront may not be all that she initially seems: "...you start off this season thinking she’s one thing and then discover she’s another. There are quite a few times where you’ll identify with her as an audience member or agree with what she says. I think [those] are the most dangerous people.”

The Boys season 2 premiere date will be revealed Today!

