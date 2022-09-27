The Boys Season 3 Blooper Reel Is a Bloody, Brilliant Trip

Prime Video has released the official blooper reel for the just-finished third season of The Boys, their mega-successful superhero satire show. And given that this is the season that had the "Herogasm," there has been plenty of interest in seeing the bloopers. On top of all the superhero trappings, ultraviolence, and Very Serious Themes, there's now extra bodily fluids to think about!

Prime Video knows fans have been waiting for this blooper reel. In a message accompanying the upload, the say, "You've been patient, kinda. Sorta? Ok, not really at all. The Boys Season 3 bloopers, finally here for your viewin pleasure."

"I think this season is our best yet," Quaid has said previously of Season 3. "I'm very biased obviously, but it's a season that's even more messed up than the ones we've done so far. There's a lot of those signature messed up Boys' moments. I think we tackle a lot of new territory. I think you see our characters in places that you've never really seen them before. I'm just so excited for people to see it. That's going to be awesome… I don't know what else to say besides, I think I had the most fun shooting this season compared to the others because all of the actors. now, and the crew, we're just this big, huge family. It just feels like second nature at this point, and I love it. But I'm really proud of what we did, and I can't wait for people to see it"

You can see it below.

Season Three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

Season 3 of The Boys premiers June 3rd on Prime Video.