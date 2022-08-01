The Boys Casts Firecracker and Sister Sage for Season 4

The third season of The Boys just recently ended, but the Amazon original hit is already looking ahead to Season 4. As The Boys gears up for its next season, the show's cast will be growing by a couple of names, as The Boys is set to introduce a couple of new characters that weren't part of the original comic series.

The Boys announced on Monday that The Lost Symbol's Valorie Curry and Delilah's Susan Hayward are joining the cast of the series in Season 4. Curry is set to play a superhero named Firecracker, while Heyward is taking on the role of Sister Sage. There is nothing known about the characters at this time, nor how they will fit into the overall story of the series. Additionally, Cameron Crovetti has been promoted to series regular for Season 4, so expect Ryan (Homelander's son) to have an even bigger role.

Fans will also be wondering if Jensen Ackles will be returning at some point in Season 4 to reprise his role as Soldier Boy. Speaking with EW, showrunner Eric Kripke made it clear that the door is definitely open.

"The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window," Kripke explained. "We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

Soldier Boy wasn't the only character to exit the current storyline without dying at the end of Season 3. Queen Maeve lost her powers and actually got something of a happy ending. She got back with her ex-girlfriend and moved to New York, finally escaping Homelander and the world of the Seven.

"At no point did I ever consider killing Maeve, from the very, very beginning [of the series]," Kripke told TVLine in a recent interview. "We were intentionally building to a happy ending for her, always, for a lot of reasons. One, she deserved it. Believe it or not, The Boys is a moral universe, and when you make the right choices, you get rewarded, and she deserved a happy ending with Elena."

The first three seasons of The Boys are streaming on Prime Video.