The Boys Season 4 Starts Filming

The Boys Season 4 has (already) begun filming – as has been confirmed by series star Antony Starr. Starr (who plays the maniacal superman character Homelander) posted a photo of The Boys cast way back when they were filming Season 1 (2018-2019), with the caption "Season one. So long ago. Season four, now we begin :)". The classic picture features (L-R) Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), Homelander (Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), the Deep (Chace Crawford), and Translucent (Alex Hassell) – the original members of "The Seven" super team.

Season one. So long ago. Season four, now we begin ;) pic.twitter.com/NFKfp6wYgZ — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) August 22, 2022

Of course, by now we know that all seven of The Seven don't really last that long in The Boys TV series: Translucent was the first to go, having been given the honor(?) of being Hughie Campbell's (Jack Quaid) first "supe" kill after his girlfriend Robin was turned into a street smear by A-Train. After Starlight came in, things got... fractured, as the Deep committed a gross assault against Annie and got kicked off the deep; Maeve hit a breaking point after cowing to Homelander and leaving an entire plane full of people to die; and A-Train's abuse of Compound V eventually earned him a super-speed-size heart attack. Wow... that all really does feel like ages ago!

(SPOILERS) The Boys Season 3 saw this little "class photo" of The Seven get even more scarce. Homelander tore out Black Noir's guts for never telling him he was cloned from Cold War-era super-soldier, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles); Maeve and Homelander finally had it out which resulted in Maeve being maimed (one eye gone!) and faking her own death... although Vought executive Ashley (Colby Minifie) knows she's still out there in the world. A-Train finally got a super-heart and got back in the game – as did Deep – although both of them are now at the mercy of an even more unhinged and controlling Homelander. Annie fully defected to The Boys with Hughie – though the team doesn't yet know that Butcher (Karl Urban) is living on short time after abusing the Temp V compound too many times.

Most surprising was the cliffhanger to Season 3, which saw Homelander's son Ryan finally embrace his place at his father's side. And with Homelander literally getting away with murder in front of a cult-like crowd of supporters, Ryan could end up being the biggest threat to The Boys future...

The Boys Season 4 is now filming.