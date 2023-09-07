The Boys Season 4 Will Be Set Up by Gen V

Amazon Prime Video is getting ready to release its first live-action The Boys spin-off, and fans are undoubtedly excited to see another series set in that universe. Not much is known about Gen V other than it will feature some young supes that attend a school for gifted youngsters that Jaz Sinclair is leading. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Gen V fits into The Boys' universe and looks like another wild installment. Fans have been wondering if the series will tie into The Boys' upcoming fourth season, and now we have some answers. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Boys and Gen V star Claudia Doumit reveals that Gen V will set up The Boys Season 4.

"It was great to shoot Gen V because they tee up a lot of stuff that's going to happen in season 4 for The Boys," Doumit said. "Gen V lays a lot of the groundwork and a lot of the foundations that season 4 will be built on for The Boys. So, watch it because it gives you a lot of information."

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios expanded on Gen V's The Boys connection, "The thing we asked for, and the thing they delivered, was to create a show that lives on its own — that has its own engines — and then we can have fun with the ways in which the worlds collide. So, over the course of the season, there are definitely some crossovers, and Gen V pays off some of the direction of where we're going in season 4 of The Boys in great ways. I can't wait for the fans to dive in."

Seth Rogen on The Boys Spinoff

The Boys executive producer Seth Rogen previously hinted that the look and feel of Gen V will most certianly match its predecessor.

"Gen V has some really crazy shit in it. The fact that they're in college, they're a little younger, makes it more shocking maybe," Rogen said.

"In general, if you're making an R-rated thing, they let you do whatever the fuck you want, unless there's some real legal thing that they think you might be bumping against," Rogen revealed. "With The Boys, maybe it requires one extra five-minutes phone call, where they're like, 'Really?', and you're like, 'Really.' There are other things you're on hours of phone calls about that are so much less interesting than that."

What is Gen V About?

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

