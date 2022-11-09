Gen V: Seth Rogen Praises "Completely Insane" The Boys Spin-off

Prime Video's The Boys spinoff, Gen V wrapped production back in September and while the series does not yet have a release date — it's expected to arrive sometime in 2023 — fans are already excited about the series, which will center around young adult Supes at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting run by Vought International. But while there haven't been a ton of updates about Gen V, producer Seth Rogen recently shared with Collider that post-production is coming along and teased that just based on what he's seen so far, Gen V is "completely insane".

"I've been starting to see episodes of, and it's completely insane. Just like the combination of superheroes in a college setting, in an incredibly subversive R-rated world is, yeah," Rogen said. "There are parts of that show where me and Evan [Goldberg] are watching the cuts of the sequences that were just like, 'Dear God, what are they doing over there?'"

Is Gen V connected to The Boys?

While details on Gen V haven't been released yet, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has suggested that events from the main show's third season will directly set up the storylines for Gen V.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity," Kripke said. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

"It's a very different corner of the world and it's a different concern and thematic but it has been interesting," the writer added. "I give Kevin Feige a lot of credit because now that we're dipping our toe into trying to build a universe and trying to do it well… it's hard enough to keep one f-cking show straight but to try to keep two shows straight, have them each be entertaining… is a whole new layer of that."

What is Gen V about?

Gen V is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It's part college show, part Hunger Games with the same heart, satire, and raunchiness of the flagship series. The series is currently set to star Patrick Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity, Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Marco Pigossi as Edison Cardosa, Chance Perdomo, Shelley Conn and more.

Gen V is currently in post-production and does not yet have a release date. The Boys Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video.