The Boys Star Makes a Promising Tease About Hughie’s Final Season Fate (And Fans Will Be Happy)

Play video

Since the first episode of The Boys, Jack Quaid’s Hughie Campbell has been having a rough time. Beyond his girlfriend being killed in front of him and the many, many times he’s been covered in every bodily fluid imaginable, things haven’t been easy for him across four seasons of the Prime Video hit. With just one season left before the series wraps though, fans may be wondering how a character that has a permanent address on desolation row could come out on top. The good news is that Quaid has a big tease for what to expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with ComicBook to promote his new movie Novocaine, we asked Quaid on a scale of one to ten how much pain Hughie would be in when The Boys season 5 rolls around. His answer of course implies that danger is (unsurprisingly) on the horizon, but that fans should also anticipate a bit of optimism when it comes to Hughie’s future.

“I mean, you know our boy’s always a bit in some peril,” Quaid said. “I will say it’s been really cool to see Hughie get some good wins this season. And it’s been really cool to see him… I think he’s the most mature he’s ever been. It’s a very dark season. I mean, obviously it’s the show, but, Hughie really grew into himself this season and I’ve been really enjoying playing that side of him. Obviously I can’t say, too much, but it’s been a really cool experience.”

Season 4 of The Boys ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, especially with the status of Jack Quaid’s Hughie. At the end of the final episode, Homelander has effectively become President of the United States and is now ruling over the country under martial law with an army of supes prepared to do his bidding. He also wastes no time doing this, utilizing Vought’s supes to round up the members of The Boys that they can find, including Hughie.

As the episode is ending, Quaid’s Hughie and Erin Moriarty’s Annie are driving down the road when a boat falls from the sky and sends them into a ditch. Hughie is removed from the card by armed forces and Annie comes face-to-face with the pressure-manipulation powered Cindy. Before the pair come to blows, Hughie gives Annie a knowing glance, and she takes off into the sky toward safety.

So when Season 5 begins, Hughie is already under the capture of Vought and Homelander. He’s not doubt having a bad time under those conditions, but with both Butcher and Annie on the outside it’s only a matter of time before he finds a way out. Maybe that’s one of the wins that Quaid was referring to, because lord knows Hughie needs one.

Jack Quaid can next be seen in Novocaine, in theaters on March 14, 2025. The Boys season 5 is currently in production.