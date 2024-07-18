The Boys Season 4 Ends on Massive Cliffhanger With Major Cameos

SPOILERS FOLLOW for The Boys season 4 finale! All of The Boys season 4 has been building up to the certification of the election, a race against the clock as Robert Singer and The Boys try to do something about Victoria Neuman. After that moment finally arrived, with Neuman dead at the hands of Butcher, the United States takes a shocking turn. With Robert Singer in handcuffs, Speaker of the House Calhoun ascends to the presidency and declares martial law nationwide, deputizing hundreds of superheroes that will report directly to Homelander. As a result, The Boys find themselves in a position where they have to cut and run, scattered to the wind. But that’s not where things end.

As Homelander tells the world that a “new age of superheroes” has begun, all while Nirvana’s “Heart Shaped Box” accompanies the many sequences, The Boys split up and go their separate ways. Frenchie and Kimiko leave together, Annie and Hughie depart in another car, and MM goes by himself, all carrying brand new passports with new IDs so they can get out. None of them make it that far unfortunately before they’re all attacked by supes.

Frenchie and Kimiko are walking through the docks headed for a ship when they’re attacked by none other than Sam and Cate from Gen V, the two “Guardians of Godolkin.” Sam uses his powers to subdue Kimiko, keeping her from breaking free, while Cate uses her influence powers to hypnotize Frenchie and force him to come willingly. She walks away and he follows her, peacefully entering a police van, as Kimiko watches she finally speaks her first words, repeating “No” as she watches him walk away. MM is apprehended in an airport bathroom by, who else, Love Sausage, the supe with a giant penis the he uses to smack MM around and send him to the ground.

Annie and Hughie however have the most interesting moment of The Boys that are captured. The pair are driving down a road in farmland when all of a sudden a boat falls from the sky and their car crashes into it. Hughie is pulled from the vehicle by armed forces that bring him into a van and Annie exits the car to find a familiar face we haven’t seen since season two, Cindy from the Sage Grove Center. Cindy’s powers are pressure manipulation, revealing herself to be the supe that helped bring them in. Before Cindy can use her powers on Annie she charges up her powers in her hands and blasts herself into the air, revealing that she has fully harnessed her powers and can fly.

The final member of The Boys, Butcher, is seen driving his own car to a destination unknown, carrying with him the only syringe of the supe-killing virus as he drives down a dark road at night (the symbolism of course is heavy here, he’s literally on a dark isolated road, reflecting his own journey).

So The Boys have mostly been captured, taken to parts unknown on the orders of, essentially, President Homelander, who has made it clear he’s the one in charge. This puts The Boys in a peculiar position for its upcoming fifth and final season.

In The Boys season 4, Karl Urban stars once again as Billy Butcher, leader of The Boys, which also includes Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as M.M., Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Some of the “supes” featured in the series include Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and Chace Crawford as The Deep. Other stars of The Boys include Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, CEO of Vought International, and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman.

The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.