The Boys Star Shares Bloody Season Four Set Photo

Production is well underway for the fourth season of The Boys and if recent set photos are any indication, the Prime Video hit is getting back to the basics. Saturday, series lead Jessie T. Usher took to Instagram to share a bloodied picture of his character A-Train. In full costume, Usher holds up four fingers as blood splatter sticks to his face.

"Just like that...," the actor shared. "HE'S BACK!"

Both The Boys and its first spinoff, Gen V, are in production in and around Toronto. Though little is known about each project, The Boys creator Eric Kripke previously suggested they'd crossover in some shape, way, or form.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity," Kripke said in a chat with Collider last month. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

That said, don't expect Jack Quaid to be one of those crossing over. The actor recently confirmed in a chat he has yet to be approached about appearing in the college-based Gen V.

"Not at this point. I haven't really talked about that with anyone, but I'd love to be," the actor said in a recent chat with Variety. "I actually can talk about this now, because it was happening when I was shooting Strange New Worlds in Toronto, and that was just as the cast of Gen V was starting production. So I took them all out to brunch one day. I got to know a bunch of them. They're awesome. They're so talented. They're so cool. I can't wait for that show to come out. I wish them all the best. They're gonna knock it out of the park."

The Boys Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video while Season 4 has yet to set a release date.

What have you thought about the show's latest season so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!