The Boys Star Confirms They Won't Appear in Gen V Spinoff

Jack Quaid is currently filming his role as Hughie in The Boys Season 4, one of two shows in the Prime Video franchise currently filming. The other is Gen V, a spin-off based at the lone Vought-owned college for superheroes in the country. According to Quaid, he's only appearing in the former, as he has yet to have any sort of conversation in appearing in the franchise-builder.

"Not at this point. I haven't really talked about that with anyone, but I'd love to be," the actor said in a recent chat with Variety. "I actually can talk about this now, because it was happening when I was shooting Strange New Worlds in Toronto, and that was just as the cast of Gen V was starting production. So I took them all out to brunch one day. I got to know a bunch of them. They're awesome. They're so talented. They're so cool. I can't wait for that show to come out. I wish them all the best. They're gonna knock it out of the park."

While Quaid won't be crossing over, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said earlier this year there would definitely be crossovers between the two shows.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity," Kripke said in a chat with Collider earlier this month. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

The Boys Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video while Season 4 has yet to set a release date.

