‘The Boys’ Official Trailer Released by Amazon

Amazon has put out the first trailer for its adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book series The Boys – and you can watch it below!

Based on one of my favorite comics of all time, I’m proud to have helped bring #TheBoys to life. Here’s a taste of our new show, coming to Amazon this year: pic.twitter.com/oACd1KL2pu — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2019

A sizzle reel trailer for The Boys was previously released during New York Comic-Con 2018, but this official trailer from Amazon truly gives a sense of what the demented tone of this show will be, rather than just laying out the basic plot-points and premise.

The premise of this TV adaptation of The Boys is set, “in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame and revolves around a group of vigilantes known informally as “the boys,” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.”

The main appeal of the comic was seeing what are essentially blue-collar workers take on the power and celebrity of major public figures (in this case, superheroes), adding a sort of class warfare thematic subtext that’s unique in the superhero genre. The fact that it comes from Preacher creator Garth Ennis also means that plenty of in-your-face sex, violence, and generally demented oddity is also part of the mix.

The success of Preacher‘s TV adaptation on AMC has brought showrunners Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg back to the well of Garth Ennis works, this time partnering with Supernatural creator Erick Kripke. That combination of talent at the head of The Boys has fans feeling confident and excited that the work will get a fitting adaptation, and based on what Amazon is showing here, that’s probably a very safe bet! The series has a very Watchmen feel to it, up until the Preacher-style hijinks really kick in. that’s the sort of combination that should help make the series a “buzz-worthy” addition to Amazon’s lineup.

The Boys stars Karl Urban and Jack Quaid in the lead roles of “The Boys” leader Billy Butcher and new recruit Hughie Campbell (respectively). Also in the ensemble cast are Jennifer Esposito (The Affair), Elisabeth Shue (CSI), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) Anthony Starr (Banshee), Dominique McElligott (Hell On Wheels), Jesse Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence), Chance Crawford (Gossip Girl), Laz Alonso (Fast & Furious), Tomer Kapon, Nathan Mitchell, and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones).

The Boys will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Summer 2019.