Could The CW's Gotham Knights Introduce a Live-Action Punchline?

In just a matter of months, The CW will launch Gotham Knights, the newest entry in its ever-evolving tapestry of DC-inspired shows. The series, which is unconnected from any previous continuity in the Arrowverse of shows or Superman & Lois, has already provoked a lot of conversation in the time since it was first greenlit. That being said, an overwhelming amount of the show still remains a mystery, beyond the series' main cast and the recent addition of lore tied to polarizing Batman antagonist Lincoln March.

While there's no telling exactly what direction Gotham Knights' first season will go into, there's one recent addition to the mythos of Gotham City who could be an interesting fit for the show — Punchline.

Who is DC's Punchline?

Created by James Tynion IV and Jorge Jiménez, Alexis Kaye / Punchline starts out as an ordinary college student who becomes fascinated with — and essentially radicalized by — the ideology of The Joker. After starting a fan podcast surrounding the supervillain, she gets hired as his new right-hand woman and eventual love interest, putting herself in the crosshairs of both Batman and Harley Quinn.

Following the events of the Joker War, Punchline reemerged as her own criminal queenpin in Gotham, taking over the Royal Fush Gang and causing the recent arrest of Selina Kyle / Catwoman.

Could Punchline appear in Gotham Knights?

If anything supports the idea of Punchline appearing on Gotham Knights, it's two members of the series' ensemble cast — siblings Harper Row (Fallon Smythe) and Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara). Both characters have been in Punchline's orbit ever since she was introduced, with Harper repeatedly suiting up as her superhero alter ego of Bluebird to try to take down the villain. Throwing Punchline into the mix of Harper and Cullen's Gotham Knights story could play off of that fledgling, but strife-filled dynamic. It could also create a source of conflict between the siblings, depending on which way they do or don't agree with Punchline's methods. She could also be an interesting foil to Duela Dent (Olivia Rose Keegan), who believes that she is The Joker's daughter.

On a larger level, Punchline would be a surprisingly-good fit for the story that Gotham Knights seems to be telling. The series providing a hodgepodge of established Gotham lore — with its comic-accurate characters ranging from newer additions to long-standing sidekicks, and nods to the seminal miniseries The Dark Knight Returns — so adding a character who has only existed within the comics for a few years would take that mix even further. Punchline also works for the series on its core narrative level, with the crux of the show appearing to be the generational divide between the old school authorities and the group of teenagers they blame for murdering Batman. Adding in Punchline, and her anarchistic view towards the "old ways" of Gotham, could make that even more chaotic.

What is Gotham Knights about?

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. The series will also star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, and Misha Collins as Harvey Dent.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

Gotham Knights will debut on March 14th at 9/8c on The CW.