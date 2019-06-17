The CW Announces Fall 2019 Premiere Dates

We’ve barely entered the dog days of summer, but it looks like The CW is already looking ahead to this fall. On Monday, the network officially announced their premiere dates for its fall 2019 scripted programming. This includes the series premiere of new shows Batwoman and Nancy Drew, as well as the final seasons of network mainstays Arrow and Supernatural.

You can check out the full schedule below.

Sunday, October 6th:

8/7c: Batwoman (series premiere)

9/8c: Supergirl (season premiere)

Monday, October 7th:

8/7c: All American (season premiere)

Tuesday, October 8th:

8/7c: The Flash (season premiere)

9/8c: Batwoman (pilot encore)

Wednesday, October 9th:

8/7c: Riverdale (season premiere)

9/8c: Nancy Drew (series premiere)

Thursday, October 10th:

8/7c: Supernatural (final season premiere)

9/8c: Legacies (season premiere)

Friday, October 11th

8/7c: Charmed (season premiere)

9/8c: Dynasty (season premiere)

Tuesday, October 15th:

8/7c: The Flash (new episode)

9/8c: Arrow (final season premiere)

Monday, October 21st:

8/7c: All American (new episode)

9/8c: Black Lightning (season premiere)

This new season of programming will bring about some major shifts for the network, as their two longest-running shows bid their farewell. Arrow and Supernatural first announced their final seasons earlier this year, to the surprise of fans.

“This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind,” Arrow producers Beth Schwartz, Greg Berlanti, and Marc Guggenheim said in a statement. “We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years.”

Those goodbyes will bring about some new fan-favorites into the TV landscape, including in the highly-anticipated Batwoman TV show. Ruby Rose made her debut as the beloved character in last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover, and fans have been eager to see how her solo debut shakes out.

“It’s not an original IP.” Rose told ComicBook.com of the expectations surrounding the show. “It has existed in many different platforms in many different media with many different actors at many different times. So it’s paying tribute to, respect to, and the honor of having the privilege to [play this role]. It’s everyone’s dream to be in a show or a film where you get to be in Gotham. It doesn’t really get much better than that. That’s iconic. A lot of that’s out of my hands, like how Gotham looks and feels, but my character is entirely my responsibility, as well as Caroline and the writer and the director. But having done the pilot, having lived in it, having done that every day for that month and having felt the emotions of Kate in everything that we all did, I really think people are going to be pleasantly surprised. I think that it has so much heart and so much grit and all the things you expect form Batwoman as well. The arcs and the character arcs and the true feelings and natures of these people is really layered. I’m really grateful to get to play someone that has a full-fledged backstory and real relationships, and trials and tribulations that are dealt with in a way that sometimes is a good way to deal with things and sometimes isn’t, but human and flawed. It’s therapeutic and cathartic to play that role.”

What do you think of The CW’s fall 2019 schedule? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!