The CW Releases Summer 2023 Schedule

The CW has released its Summer 2023 schedule and it's heavy acquired programming and reruns. As shared by TVLine, the network's summer schedule will include the U.S. premiere of international comedies Son of a Critch, Children Ruin Everything, and Run the Burbs, as well as the return of Canadian series Family Law along with the network arrival of FBoy Island, among other programming. You can check out the full breakdown for The CW's summer schedule, which kicks off on Friday, July 7th, below with all times Eastern.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

8-9 pm FAMILY LAW (Season Two Premiere)

9-10 pm MOONSHINE (Series Premiere)

SATURDAY, JULY 8

8-9 pm GREATEST GEEK YEAR EVER: 1982 (Season Premiere)

9-9:30pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore)

9:30-10 pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore)

TUESDAY, JULY 18

8-9 pm DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON (Series Premiere)

9-10 pm FANTASTIC FRIENDS (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, JULY 24

8-8:30pm SON OF A CRITCH (Series Premiere)

8:30-9 pm SON OF A CRITCH (Original Episode)

9-9:30 pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Series Premiere)

9:30-10 pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode)

MONDAY, JULY 31

8-8:30 pm SON OF A CRITCH (Original Episode)

8:30-9 pm RUN THE BURBS (Series Premiere)

9-9:30 pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode)

9:30-10 pm BUMP (Season Two Premiere)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

8-9 pm TBA

9-10 pm FBOY ISLAND (Broadcast Premiere)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

8-9 pm GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN (Season Four Premiere)

9-9:30 pm RECIPE FOR DISASTER (Series Premiere)

9:30-10 pm RECIPE FOR DISASTER (Original Episode)

The CW's New Fall Primetime Schedule Also Includes Acquired Programming

The network's new summer programming schedule comes less than a month after the release of their fall primetime schedule. That schedule features several of the shows in the summer schedule — including Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, and Children Ruin Everything. The schedule will also see the network debut of 61st Street. The network picked up broadcast rights for the first two seasons of that series — which had previously been cancelled by AMC earlier this year. Notably, the fall 2023-2024 doesn't feature any comic book shows — including Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights — for the first time since 2011-2012 when Smallville ended. You can check out the full 2023-2024 primetime schedule for The CW here.

Why is The CW Programming Changing?

The shift in The CW's programming comes following the network's acquisition by media giant Nexstar late last year. The changes represent Nexstar's overall push to expand The CW's reach and variety of programming, and to shift its profitability. The network made major headlines last spring when it cancelled over half a dozen of its new or veteran shows, including several of its DC comics inspired series as well as announced the final seasons of series such as The Flash, Nancy Drew, and Riverdale.

Will There be a Season 4 of Superman & Lois?

While Superman & Lois does not appear on any of The CW's upcoming schedules — the series is currently in its third season, which is set to conclude on June 27th — to date the series has not been renewed for a Season 4, nor has it been cancelled. The same is true for Gotham Knights, which is currently in its first season on the network. According to the network's president of entertainment Brad Schwartz, they are still evaluating the situation with Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and All-American: Homecoming and a decision should be forthcoming soon.

"We're still looking at those analyzing these shows…and looking at our budgets in 2024," Schwartz said last month. "We love all those shows, and they all do very well for us in different ways. We will be making decisions on those probably sooner than later."

He particularly expressed frustration with a lack of control over the streaming in reference to Superman & Lois, which he called one of the network's "strongest" shows. If renewed, the series will air at midseason or over the summer of 2024. Rumor has it Warner Bros. Discover's Max streaming platform may save at least Superman & Lois, if not both, if The CW declines to renew.

What do you think about The CW's Summer 2023 schedule? Which of the new series are you most interested in? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!