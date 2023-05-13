Even as The CW is ending a number of its own original shows, it looks like it's about to revive another network's canceled show. On Friday, reports revealed that The CW has picked up the broadcast rights to the first two seasons of 61st Street, a drama series that was canceled by AMC earlier this year amid budget cuts. The first season of 61st Street is set to broadcast on The CW in the fall of 2023, while a sophomore season, which had already finished filming in its entirety before being scrapped by AMC, will air on 2024.

61st Street marks the first American scripted series to be acquired by The CW for the 2023-2024 season, as the network has largely been scooping up the rights to international programming. It has also canceled the majority of its existing original series, outside of renewed shows Walker and All-American, and the currently-in-limbo Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and All-American Homecoming.

"There was a lot of love and hard work that went into making 61st Street," series star Courtney B. Vance said in a statement. "I'm thrilled that The CW has enthusiastically given all 16 episodes of 61st Street a network home. With The CW, I'm confident that we will engage a universe of viewers who will celebrate the series with us. My cast, crew and I can't wait!"

"61st Street is a gripping, star-studded premium drama led by a powerhouse performance from Courtney B. Vance and featuring an incredibly talented ensemble cast and creatively brilliant team of producers," commented Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. "We are proud The CW is now the broadcast home of 61st Street and cannot wait to introduce this series to a whole new audience."

What is 61st Street about?

Originally billed as a two-season event series when it was picked up by AMC in 2019, 61st Street follows Moses Johnson, a promising, black high school athlete who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, Johnson finds himself and his lawyer Franklin Roberts in the eye of the storm as police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong.

The series was created by Peter Moffat, and starred Courtney B. Vance, Tosin Cole, and Aunjanue Ellis. Vance and Michael B. Jordan executive produce.

What do you think of The CW rescuing 61st Street?