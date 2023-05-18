The CW's 2023-2024 Primetime Schedule Released

The CW Network today released its primetime schedule for the Fall of 2023, bringing back a couple of scripted series but, as expected, focusing heavily on acquired series (shows created by and for other networks or foreign markets) and unscripted series like reality TV and game shows. The CW will launch its seven-night 2023-24 primetime schedule in the Fall of 2023 with a lineup that includes CW hits like All-American alongside acquired shows like 61st Street. There's also a focus on comedy that has been largely absent on the network in recent years, with some straightforward comedies as well as a "lighthearted" procedural drama that centers around a mystery novelist solving crimes with her daughter, who is mistaken for her sister.

In a new press release, The CW named a lineup that notably does not include Superman & Lois -- a show that fans and industry insiders alike have singled out as being on the cancellation bubble due to its high production costs. Of course, the show also has a grueling production and post-production schedule, so even the current season did not debut until the midseason schedule took hold in early 2023. With DC Studios in a bit of upheaval itself, rumor has it Warner Bros. Discovery is toying with the idea of moving the show to Max if The CW doesn't pick it up for a fourth season.

"This fall, The CW embarks on the first step to become bigger and broader by offering our viewers a wide variety of programming from premium adult dramas to bold comedies and binge-worthy unscripted franchises," said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. "We are presenting a fall lineup that includes classic CW series like the smash multiplatform hit ALL AMERICAN plus introducing new premium dramatic offerings such as 61ST STREET, SULLIVAN'S CROSSING and THE SPENCER SISTERS. We are proud to bring comedy back to The CW on Tuesday nights with some of the funniest and heartwarming family sitcoms on television with SON OF A CRITCH, RUN THE BURBS, CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING and EVERYONE ELSE BURNS. We are thrilled to welcome one of the biggest and most outrageous unscripted franchises on television, FBOY ISLAND, to The CW family alongside long-running hit alternative series PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?, MASTERS OF ILLUSION and WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS. And Sundays will introduce a season-long family co-viewing night beginning with the acclaimed I AM film franchise. The new CW is now a broadcast network built for a broadcast audience."

This fall schedule is a break with a long-standing tradition, in that this is the first time since Smallville premiered that The CW has not had a single comic book adaptation on the schedule. Following the end of Smallville, they not only had the Arrowverse, but also series like iZombie and Riverdale. Both Riverdale and The Flash are days or weeks away from ending their long runs, while Superman & Lois's future remains up in the air.

You can see the schedule laid out below.

Mondays feature the return of The CW's critically-acclaimed drama and most-streamed series ALL AMERICAN (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), paired with the original dramatic thriller 61st STREET (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), from executive producer Michael B. Jordan and starring two-time Emmy® Award winner Courtney B. Vance and Emmy®-nominee Aunjanue Ellis.

Comedy is back on The CW on Tuesday nights with the hilarious series SON OF A CRITCH from the executive producer of "Schitt's Creek" and starring Golden Globe® nominee Malcolm McDowell, followed by the family sitcom RUN THE BURBS from award-winning "Kim's Convenience" star Andrew Phung and CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING from the producers of "Schitt's Creek" and "Letterkenny." The night concludes with the coming of age family comedy EVERYONE ELSE BURNS from the executive producers of "Broad City" and "Emily in Paris."

Wednesdays are the home for female led dramas beginning with SULLIVAN'S CROSSING (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), based on the book series by best-selling novelist Robyn Carr and featuring the return of Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson to The CW, followed by the series debut of THE SPENCER SISTERS (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) starring Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber.

Thursdays introduce one of the most popular and critically acclaimed reality dating franchises FBOY ISLAND (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) to The CW, hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser.

Two of The CW's longest-running franchises come together on Fridays, with the tenth season of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) featuring new host Brooke Burke paired with the twelfth season of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (9:00-9:30pm & 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).

The CW's hit alternative series MASTERS OF ILLUSION kicks off Saturdays (8:00-8:30pm & 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by new hilarious episodes of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (9:00-9:30pm & 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).

Sundays are a night of co-viewing programming appealing to history buffs and pop culture lovers with the award-winning I AM documentary film franchise (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT), a series of 15 documentary features that showcase and celebrate American and global icons including Jackie O, Alfred Hitchcock and Burt Reynolds.

This midseason, The CW will once again be the home to the renowned CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS airing on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Midseason will also feature the Season 4 premiere of WALKER, the network's most-watched linear series in Total Viewers, and the series premiere of the highly-anticipated unscripted spinoff FGIRL ISLAND.

Below, you can check out synopses (and in some cases, key art) for the new series coming to The CW in the fall.