The CW Shows to Start Having Much Shorter Seasons

The future of The CW is on a lot of TV fans' minds this week, as the now Nexstar-owned network is canceling a number of its original shows. With a lot still unknown — including whether or not it could DC shows Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights will stick around on the network — a new report sheds light on another way things on The CW are going to change going forward. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the original shows renewed by The CW for the 2023-2024 season, Walker and All-American, will only have a maximum of 13 episodes in the next season.

"Other sources note that no matter how many homegrown originals The CW winds up with, none will feature episode counts of more than 13, with Walker already confirmed for its shortest order to date."

Will Superman & Lois get renewed?

After fellow DC shows The Flash and Stargirl were confirmed to be ending after their current seasons, some fans have wondered whether or not Superman & Lois will continue past that. That, coupled with confirmation that James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios will be rebooting the man of steel with 2025's Superman: Legacy movie, would seem to indicate that Superman & Lois is on the outs — but comments that Gunn made earlier this year suggest otherwise.

"It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit," Gunn told reporters during a presentation in January.

Will Gotham Knights get renewed?

With Gotham Knights' first season still ongoing, there has not been any indication as to what the future of the series holds. The series picks up in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors.

