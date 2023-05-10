The CW Renews Two Series, Picks Up New Comedy From Kim's Convenience Star

The CW has added some surprising projects to its roster of summer programming. On Wednesday, the network announced the first details around its Summer 2023 slate, the first since Nexstar assumed ownership of the company last year. In addition to announcing the series finale dates of long-running series Riverdale and Nancy Drew, The CW revealed that a number of scripted and unscripted shows will be airing on the network in the summer. Dates and times for these series premieres will be announced at a later date.

As far as scripted shows go, The CW's summer programming includes Son of a Critch, The Rising, and Barons. New shows will include the Canadian sitcom Run the Burbs, which stars Kim's Convenience star Andrew Phung, as well as the dramedy Moonshine. Two of the network's previously-acquired shows, Family Law and Bump, have also been renewed for second seasons. Unscripted programming on The CW this summer will include the docuseries Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982, Recipe for Disaster, Netflix's Down to Earth With Zac Efron, and new seasons of Mysteries Decoded and Great Chocolate Showdown.

What is Run the Burbs about?

Run the Burbs follows the Phams, a young, bold Vietnamese-South Asian family taking a different approach to living life to the fullest, while changing the way we think about contemporary family values and life in the burbs. Often the instigators of community events and always the first to know what's going on in the neighborhood, the Phams have become the heart of their cul-de-sac. Through all the challenges and stresses of everyday suburban life, the Phams take on the world as a cohesive unit. Because together, nothing can beat phamily.

Andrew Phung ("Kim's Convenience"), who co-created and executive produces the series with Scott Townend, stars as stay-at-home dad Andrew Pham. Rahkee Morzaria ("What We Do in the Shadows") stars as Andrew's free-spirited entrepreneur wife Camille, Zoriah Wong ("Nancy Drew") as their teenage daughter Khia, and Roman Pesino ("Odd Squad") as their clever young son Leo.

What shows will be on The CW?

Outside of All-American and Walker, none of The CW's current crop of scripted programming have been renewed for the 2023-2024 season. That being said, the network has reportedly rescued HBO Max's reality series FBoy Island, and greenlit a spinoff for it, FGirl Island.

FBoy Island, which is hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, followed three women joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed "FBoys," there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all is revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy and who the women ultimately choose. Fboy Island is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform, or do Nice Guys always finish last?

What do you think of The CW's new summer programming? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!