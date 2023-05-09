The CW Renews Fan Favorite Series for Fourth Season

The CW has renewed fan-favorite series Walker for Season 4. According to Variety, the fourth season will be a little shorter than the previous three seasons — Seasons 1 and 3 both had 18 episodes while Season 2 had 20 — and will have just 13 episodes. The series is currently in its third season with the Season 3 finale set to air on Thursday, May 11th.

"I'm so excited and grateful to continue the 'Walker' legacy for another season alongside our partners at CBS Studios and The CW," Jared Padalecki, who both stars in and serves as executive producer on the series, said. "We can't wait to make Season 4 bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the 'Walker' family. Let's ride!"

"Over the past three seasons, 'Walker' has become the top performing series on The CW with a passionate fanbase and a fantastic cast and creative team led by Jared Padalecki, who has now been a leading man on the network for over twenty years," Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment for The CW said. "As we build a great big new future for The CW, we are thrilled to be staying in business with our partners at CBS Studios and we cannot wait to have 'Walker' back on the schedule."

Walker is a reimagining of the iconic Chuck Norris series, Walker, Texas Ranger. Padaleki stars as Cordell Walker, a widower with two children who operates under his own moral code and returns to Austin, TX after two years undercover and discovers there is harder work to do now that he's back home. The series also stars Ashley Reyes, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Violet Brinson, Kale Cully, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, and Odette Annable.

Has The CW renewed any other shows?

Right now, there's a lot of question marks about the future of a few The CW's shows. Kung Fu, The Winchesters, and Walker spinoff Walker Independence both ended their seasons earlier this year but have not yet been renewed -- and Walker Independence was cancelled on Tuesday. In January, the network did renew All American for Season 6, but there have been several changes at the network since it was acquired by media conglomerate Nexstar last year. That has resulted in several changes, including programming shifts. Recently the network rescued HBO Max series FBoy Island, which was cancelled by the streamer after two seasons.

The Season 3 finale of Walker is set to air on Thursday, May 11th.

