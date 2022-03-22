The CW Renews Walker For Season 3

The CW has announced that Walker has been renewed for a third season. The series, which stars Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a Texas ranger and widower who struggles to take care of his kids and keep his home life together following the murder of his wife. An adaptation of Walker, Texas Ranger, the series had one of The CW’s biggest debuts in years and has remained one of the network’s top-rated shows.

The show’s second season has been a wild ride already, with Walker’s partner Micki (Lindsey Morgan) quitting the Rangers and Morgan leaving the show. Meanwhile, the Walker family has found themselves dealing a family with whom they have a log of history.

You can see the official synopsis of Walker‘s second season below.

Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, played by Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”), has at last reintegrated into his role in family life on the ranch. However, just as life seems to be getting back to normal, the Hatfields to the Walkers’ McCoys return to the vacant Ranch next door, exhuming memories of a trauma shared between the families from Walker’s childhood: The inscrutable matriarch, Gale Davidson (Paula Marshall, “Euphoria”); Walker’s childhood love and Travis County’s newest DA, Denise Davidson (Amara Zaragoza, “Strange Angel”); and Denise’s husband with a shady past and a short fuse, Dan Davidson (Dave Annable, “Yellowstone”).

Walker will attempt to mend fences between the families, but when Liam (Keegan Allen, “Pretty Little Liars”) loses out on the DA job for a second time and begins suspecting the Davidsons for the Walkers’ hardships, a troubling decision will put them both in a bad position. While the older generations can’t seem to find common ground, there may be hope for the youngest one as Walker’s kids, Stella (Violet Brinson, “Sharp Objects”) and August (Kale Culley, “Me, Myself and I”), strike an unlikely friendship with Colton Davidson (Jalen Thomas Brooks, “Animal Kingdom”).

Away from Austin, Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan, “The 100”), is deep undercover as her alias “Yvette de la Cruz” to get close to the leader of the Del Rio gang who called the hit on Walker and Stan last season. Meanwhile her relationship with Trey (Jeff Pierre, “Once Upon a Time”) is strained as ghosts from Micki’s past are unearthed.

The no-nonsense Walker matriarch, Abeline (Molly Hagan, “Herman’s Head”), and the traditional rancher father, Bonham (Mitch Pileggi, “The X-Files”) will go head-to-head against Gale Davidson as they reconsider their own future. Geri (Odette Annable, “Supergirl”) continues to grapple with grief and learns some family history of her own.

Season 2 will follow the Walker family and their friends as they recover from the struggles of Season 1 and confront the demons of their past coming home to roost… all while being watched by an unknown voyeur.